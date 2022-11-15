Brent loses more than $1 a barrel as traders worry that rising number of infections in China will reduce fuel consumption
After five days of no domestic water due to a faulty municipal meter, contact was made in desperation with the local ward councillor, Nicola Jowell. The meter was replaced the same day.
While a minor matter in the greater scheme of things, it provided an illustration of how constituency democracy is supposed to work, with the elected representative, here a ward councillor, being accountable to her electors and making unresponsive government bureaucracies do their job.
Why the SA constitution did not apply the same system to members of our National Assembly is beyond me. In the UK it is a cornerstone of the Westminster model, with MPs available to their constituents on an almost weekly basis. It is hard work, and not without risk, as Sir David Amess, MP, fatally found last year.
Despite his murder, there was no question that the practice would continue. In SA it is present at municipal level only, with national MPs being chosen from party lists. They are beholden solely to their party, not to their electors. If our MPs were constituency-based priorities would shift, as they would have not one, but two masters.
I doubt former president Jacob Zuma would have survived all those no-confidence votes had our system incorporated this basic feature. MPs would be forced to deal with service delivery problems before destructive protests occurred, and there would have been strident opposition in the House of Assembly to state capture by the executive.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
LETTER: MPs beholden solely to their party
If they were constituency-based priorities would shift, as they would have two masters
