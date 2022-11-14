US central bank officials caution that there is still some way to go before they will consider an end to higher interest rates
The timing of the meeting between US president Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, is opportune. They are the undisputed leaders of the West and the East, both are experienced statesmen who have just been reaffirmed as the leaders of their respective countries.
That will strengthen their hands in the discussions. Their meeting takes place against the background of a climate crisis and a war, which have a huge impact on the global economy and world peace.
As strange as it may sound, the two leaders need each other. Biden has a brilliant advisory team and as accompanied by Antony Blinken, his highly regarded foreign minister.
In Beijing he has Nicholas Burns, an experienced diplomat, as the US ambassador. Burns and I served together in Athens as ambassadors for our respective countries and interacted closely on aspects relating to the aftermath of the Nato attacks on then Yugoslavia. He is intelligent, balanced in his approach and highly regarded. I have no doubt his influence will be felt in a constructive and positive sense in the US approach towards the discussions.
I expect some common ground will be found in terms of important global issues such as Ukraine, climate change and the global economy. The timing of such meetings is as important as the agenda itself.
Dawie JacobsSterrewag
LETTER: West meets East at an opportune moment
Important global issues such as Ukraine, climate change and the global economy wil no doubt come up for discussion by President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping
