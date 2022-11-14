×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: West meets East at an opportune moment

Important global issues such as Ukraine, climate change and the global economy wil no doubt come up for discussion by President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping

14 November 2022 - 17:00
US President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington, the US, November 15 2021. Picture: JONATHAN ERNST/ REUTERS
US President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington, the US, November 15 2021. Picture: JONATHAN ERNST/ REUTERS

The timing of the meeting between US president Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, is opportune. They are the undisputed leaders of the West and the East, both are experienced statesmen who have just been reaffirmed as the leaders of their respective countries.

That will strengthen their hands in the discussions. Their meeting takes place against the background of a climate crisis and a war, which have a huge impact on the global economy and world peace.

As strange as it may sound, the two leaders need each other. Biden has a brilliant advisory team and as accompanied by Antony Blinken, his highly regarded foreign minister.

In Beijing he has Nicholas Burns, an experienced diplomat, as the US ambassador. Burns and I served together in Athens as ambassadors for our respective countries and interacted closely on aspects relating to the aftermath of the Nato attacks on then Yugoslavia. He is intelligent, balanced in his approach and highly regarded. I have no doubt his influence will be felt in a constructive and positive sense in the US approach towards the discussions.

I expect some common ground will be found in terms of important global issues such as Ukraine, climate change and the global economy. The timing of such meetings is as important as the agenda itself.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

