Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Do away with BEE, and the private sector will come

Balance must be created between creating more capable black senior management and the retention and even enticement of white expertise

10 November 2022 - 16:17
I refer to Khaya Sithole’s most recent column, “Slow BEE progress a poser for policymakers,” (November 9). I think the solution to the very real problem he refers to is absolutely clear, though not easily achievable. It is possible if the will exists.

Any policy needs to be practical and workable to be persevered with. BEE, whether well intentioned or not, has been nothing short of disastrous. Together with its close relative, cadre deployment, it has pushed this country to the economic precipice.

We have a situation where white skills have been dispensed with for reasons of revenge and populism, which together with other insane policies, has led to a surge of emigration. Now we are sitting with a huge shortage of skills and experience.

We need to find a balance between creating more capable black senior management and the retention and even enticement of white expertise. That’s easier said than done, but there’s no choice here. We have created a shambles, and due to political incompetence and dishonesty we are also stone broke. Virtually every government department and ANC-run municipality is bankrupt.

If we do away with nonsense like BEE and cadre deployment and make every effort to end, or at least limit, corruption, the private sector will join the government in financing economic growth and eventually there will emerge a bigger and more powerful black middle class, producing the executives SA needs.

That’s the high road. The low road we are currently on is potholed, with a huge sinkhole not too far ahead.

David Wolpert
Rivonia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

KHAYA SITHOLE: Slow BEE progress a poser for policymakers

Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
