LETTER: Do away with BEE, and the private sector will come

I refer to Khaya Sithole’s most recent column, “Slow BEE progress a poser for policymakers,” (November 9). I think the solution to the very real problem he refers to is absolutely clear, though not easily achievable. It is possible if the will exists.
Any policy needs to be practical and workable to be persevered with. BEE, whether well intentioned or not, has been nothing short of disastrous. Together with its close relative, cadre deployment, it has pushed this country to the economic precipice.
We have a situation where white skills have been dispensed with for reasons of revenge and populism, which together with other insane policies, has led to a surge of emigration. Now we are sitting with a huge shortage of skills and experience.
We need to find a balance between creating more capable black senior management and the retention and even enticement of white expertise. That’s easier said than done, but there’s no choice here. We have created a shambles, and due to political incompetence and dishonesty we are also stone broke. Virtually every government department and ANC-run municipality is bankrupt.
If we do away with nonsense like BEE and cadre deployment and make every effort to end, or at least limit, corruption, the private sector will join the government in financing economic growth and eventually there will emerge a bigger and more powerful black middle class, producing the executives SA needs.
That’s the high road. The low road we are currently on is potholed, with a huge sinkhole not too far ahead.
David WolpertRivonia
KHAYA SITHOLE: Slow BEE progress a poser for policymakers
