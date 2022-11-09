×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Political shenanigans come at a cost

Plotting in metros is a wake-up call for residents that a vote for small parties is a proxy for the ANC

09 November 2022 - 19:36
Ekurhuleni executive mayor Tania Campbell. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBA LESOLLE
Ekurhuleni executive mayor Tania Campbell. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBA LESOLLE

Congratulations to Tania Campbell following her re-election as executive mayor of Ekurhuleni. Once again, we saw a desperate attempt by the coalition of corruption to bring an end to the hard work and dedication Campbell’s multiparty government has brought to the city. Once again, we saw it fail dismally as the corrupt cabal struggled to even agree among themselves.

This poor attempt at political point-scoring has failed, and now the multiparty government can continue with the work of fixing the mess created by the ANC in the past two decades of corruption and maladministration.

But these political shenanigans have come at a cost. A financial cost and a cost in terms of service delivery. Putting an entire metro on pause while backroom deals are done leaves residents neglected and uncertain as to what will happen next.

Campbell has managed to achieve a number of successes and has been able to better the lives of many Ekurhuleni residents, from the opening of a skills centre in Vosloorus to early childhood development centres in Palm Ridge and Katlehong, electrifying 1,367 households that previously had no power, installing over 48 water points, cleaning and rehabilitating 112 illegal dumping hotspots, and more than 48km of roads rehabilitated.

This is how the council should be spending its time — working for the people. This is a wake-up call for the residents that a vote for small parties is a proxy for the ANC. 

Thulani Dasa, DA activist, Khayelitsha

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

