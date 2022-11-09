European stock markets were lower, US equity futures were mixed and Asian shares edged up
Duma Gqubule argues that we should look to former president Thabo Mbeki to help develop a solution to SA’s economic woes (“Structural reform does not add much to economic growth”, November 7).
Mbeki governed SA during its most prosperous few years and is perhaps most responsible for constructing any semblance of what could have been the Rainbow Nation. His presidency saw unparalleled economic growth.
The reason is simply that Mbeki holds, perhaps a bit secretly, a belief in free markets and pragmatic government. Unlike a huge proportion of the ANC, Mbeki sought results. He wanted economic growth and knew the way to achieve that was by leveraging commodities booms by embracing free-market policies.
Of course, it wasn’t perfect. BEE and race-based policies marred what could have been a golden age and resulted in vast corruption and cadre deployment. The HIV/Aids crisis could have been averted by increasing the power of private healthcare (which would have saved Mbeki money while solving the problem). And, parastatals like Eskom were already collapsing or on the verge thereof during his leadership.
But Mbeki is still leagues above his successors. Perhaps there is an opportunity for an older, smarter and increasingly popular Mbeki to return to politics? And perhaps he could carve out for himself a part of the ANC that represents responsible governance and free markets instead of corruption and bad ideology.
This portion of the ANC could appeal to voters more than the evermore shamelessly corrupt factions and totally out of touch left-wing radicals. Were this faction prove to be stable and sincere it could even be a valuable coalition partner for other responsible and skilled parties to fend off the worst elements in our country’s political arena.
Nicholas Woode-Smith, Cape Town
LETTER: Better call Mbeki
SA experienced unparalleled economic growth during Thabo Mbeki’s presidency and, while his tenures wasn’t perfect, he is still leagues above his successors
