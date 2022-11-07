×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Is it time to bring back traditional rural government structures?

Rural people, many in serious states of poverty, have no-one to turn to. The central government simply cannot govern the rural backwaters

07 November 2022 - 16:14
AmaZulu warriors ahead of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu entering the kraal at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. File photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
AmaZulu warriors ahead of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu entering the kraal at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. File photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

There seems to be little public push-back to the denigration of the SA royals, especially complaints over their cost.

Arguments range from the trade unions’ complaint that the money “splurged” on the inauguration (without any factual details) could be better used to bolster infrastructure and the poor, to Bernard Benson’s letter to Business Day stating that there is “…entrenching of power in unelected, patriarchal and corrupt chiefs, aimed at denying rural residents [the] rights …” (“ANC’s new apartheid,” November 3).

Again, in these broad blanket condemnations there is no evidence to back such scathing ad hominem attacks, or the plight of rural residents.

My understanding of the form of political administration in pre-colonial, indigenous nations in Africa, being vested in the structure of kings, chiefs, headmen and family heads, a far broader democratic dispensation embraced all sectors of society who were consulted at many levels and many varying facets of life — social, economic, justice and national worth. A failing or unjust chief soon lost when people voted with their feet, moving to those who were more competent and just.

It suited colonial, and later apartheid, governance to dispense with these structures in favour of their own interests, laws and land acquisition. The original rulers were emasculated and if resistant simply replaced. It has suited the current government to continue with this policy.

Rural people, many in serious states of poverty, have no-one to turn to. The central government simply cannot govern the rural backwaters. It is, for example, about to build an extraordinary multibillion rand bridge in the Eastern Cape, but argues against tarring regional or village roads, and other local but vital infrastructure.

It fails to provide any alternate to the desperate unemployed, miserably poor education, health facilities and staffing, and the widespread problem of access to identity documents to apply for social grants.

Perhaps it is time to resuscitate the traditional rural government structures — suitably controlled, of course, to prevent the patriarchal and corrupt behaviour that characterises mainstream government administrations at all levels. It could start at the top with full recognition of kings.

Rod Lloyd, Newlands

LETTER: ANC’s new apartheid

The party is bribing chiefs to secure power in rural areas
Opinion
4 days ago
