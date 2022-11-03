×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Public and private health care must co-exist

03 November 2022 - 16:11
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
The ideal of equal access to health care regardless of the social standing of individuals is commendable. 

Universal health-care coverage in the UK was established in 1948, and the Brits have done everything humanly possible over the years to sustain it. We know how they have run aggressive recruitment campaigns all over the world, favoured by the UK’s high industrialisation and good economy, with low unemployment. Last October, despite Covid-19, Britain’s unemployment rate was about 4.5%, and it has  fallen to 3.5% now. 

In spite of all these positives, the National Health Service (NHS) is reportedly under tremendous strain, buckling under long queues and backlogs in many areas of health affecting millions of patientsl. Some die while waiting in the queues for treatment or diagnosis.

Those with deep pockets end up getting private care. There are still severe staff shortages. Some medical students leave before completing their training because of burnout. Many nurses resign due to severe pressure.

The UK deserves to be applauded for the many strides it has made since 1948 to make NHS work.  Less-developed countries must learn from its experience. It is a huge project not to be undertaken lightly. Few governments can implement and sustain it successfully.

It is better for many developing countries and struggling economies to stick with health systems that have worked for them. It is also advisable to acknowledge that public and private health-care sectors need to co-exist in all countries as they complement each other in many ways.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

