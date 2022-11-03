European shares opened nearly 1% lower after even heavier falls in Asia and a 1.25% surge in the dollar

LETTER: Leading by example
Cape Town mayor is doing his bit for the environment and should now discourage single use plastic
Cape Town’s dynamic mayor has pulled out all the stops to maintain Cape Town as the best destination in Africa, the cleanest city on the continent and — surely to follow — the leading city in discouraging single use plastic.
Meanwhile, the national government is focused on allowing an oligarch’s obscene motor yacht into Cape Town harbour, against the recommendations of most of the Western world (“Cape Town mayor calls on Pandor to block entry of Russian superyacht”, October 24).
Geordin Hill-Lewis took a brave stand, knowing full well he would be ignored. Like former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani he is leading the city by setting an example.
Now he should tell retail traders to cease accepting single use plastic bags, especially vegetable and shopping bags, as these are the ones that land up in our oceans, on Table Mountain and littering our suburbs and townships.
Historically Cape Town has banned outdoor billboards that compete against Table Mountain. With the COP27 talks about to begin in Egypt, now is the time to set an example to other cities and towns in Africa and discourage or ban plastic bags for the same reason.
Andrew Pollock
Constantia
