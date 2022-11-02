Dollar cedes some ground as investors turn their attention to when the US central bank may start easing its monetary policy stance
I refer to Michael Morris’s most recent columners, “Sunak’s rise to power highlights costs of racial and ethnic hostility,” (October 30).
We all would be glad if SA shed some obsessions. However, the comparison with Rishi Sunak's election as UK prime minister is misleading. His promotion is more a celebration of the powers of the Commonwealth as a remnant of the British Empire than a testimony to colour blindness or to embracing foreigners.
The infamous "Polish plumber" and members of the EU in general are less welcome. Sunak was a staunch supporter of Brexit and blends in perfectly with the somewhat nostalgic world view of his party.
Edith WernerDurbanville
LETTER: Rishi Sunak blends in perfectly with world view of his party
The British Prime minister was a staunch supporter of Brexit
THERESE RAPHAEL: Sunak must soften Brexit stance to ensure political survival
Truss phone ‘hacked by suspected Putin agents’
MICHAEL MORRIS: Sunak’s rise to power highlights costs of racial and ethnic hostility
