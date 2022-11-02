×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rishi Sunak blends in perfectly with world view of his party

The British Prime minister was a staunch supporter of Brexit

02 November 2022 - 15:27
Rishi Sunak. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS
Rishi Sunak. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

I refer to Michael Morris’s most recent columners, “Sunak’s rise to power highlights costs of racial and ethnic hostility,” (October 30).

We all would be glad if SA shed some obsessions. However, the comparison with Rishi Sunak's election as UK prime minister is misleading. His promotion is more a celebration of the powers of the Commonwealth as a remnant of the British Empire than a testimony to colour blindness or to embracing foreigners.

The infamous "Polish plumber" and members of the EU in general are less welcome. Sunak was a staunch supporter of Brexit and blends in perfectly with the somewhat nostalgic world view of his party.

Edith Werner
Durbanville

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

THERESE RAPHAEL: Sunak must soften Brexit stance to ensure political survival

Russia’s aggression and China’s isolation highlight the degree to which the UK and Europe are tied and the importance of political and security ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Truss phone ‘hacked by suspected Putin agents’

Report says agents gained access to top-secret details of negotiations
World
2 days ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Sunak’s rise to power highlights costs of racial and ethnic hostility

Countless good people have been lost to the continent for fear of mistreatment, abuse, violence and intolerance
Opinion
3 days ago
