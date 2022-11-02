LETTER: Fedom doesn’t mean everything is free

Dollar cedes some ground as investors turn their attention to when the US central bank may start easing its monetary policy stance
Some of the people involved in drafting the SA constitution had endured many years of the most horrible human rights abuses imaginable. I have often wondered how their deep suffering might have influenced stipulations in our constitution such as the abolition of the death penalty.
Housing, water, electricity and health services were among the many things that were denied to the struggle heroes, which must have caused deep wounds. Perhaps that is why they insisted they were embodied in the constitution: a desire to ensure those who came after them would not suffer as they had.
However, ideology does not always dictate how things will turn out in the real world, which explains the many difficulties our country is grappling with today. Everything we see as failure of the government today is based on many promises having come to naught.
High expectations were created, but many were not achievable. People still expect free houses, water, electricity, jobs and more. Every day we see violent protests demanding this or that.
It’s time to revisit the constitution, and to be honest with ourselves. There’s no use in pretending. There can be no free services. Somebody always has to pay.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
