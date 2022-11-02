×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fedom doesn’t mean everything is free

Everything we see as failure of the government today is based on many promises having come to nothing

02 November 2022 - 14:37
Picture: 123RF/JOHN WOLLWERTH
Picture: 123RF/JOHN WOLLWERTH

Some of the people involved in drafting the SA constitution had endured many years of the most horrible human rights abuses imaginable. I have often wondered how their deep suffering might have influenced stipulations in our constitution such as the abolition of the death penalty.

Housing, water, electricity and health services were among the many things that were denied to the struggle heroes, which must have caused deep wounds. Perhaps that is why they insisted they were embodied in the constitution: a desire to ensure those who came after them would not suffer as they had.

However, ideology does not always dictate how things will turn out in the real world, which explains the many difficulties our country is grappling with today. Everything we see as failure of the government today is based on many promises having come to naught.

High expectations were created, but many were not achievable. People still expect free houses, water, electricity, jobs and more. Every day we see violent protests demanding this or that.

It’s time to revisit the constitution, and to be honest with ourselves. There’s no use in pretending. There can be no free services. Somebody always has to pay.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa

Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Provinces and municipalities to face budget squeeze, says FFC

The Financial and Fiscal Commission said plans must be put in place by provincial departments to manage the slowdown in budget allocations
National
23 hours ago

Public sector wage strike looms after conciliation talks collapse

Nearly 800,000 state workers prepare to down tools as strike certificates issued
National
18 hours ago

MAMOKETE LIJANE: The fiscal outlook is as precarious as a house of cards

The factors that put pressure  national government also negatively affect SOEs and municipalities
Opinion
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Public sector pay needs an urgent ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MTETO NYATI: The forgotten goal of leadership
Opinion
3.
JOHN DLUDLU: Now, can we talk about service ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Some high-ups must be sweating ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Reform at Eskom is sensitive ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

MAMOKETE LIJANE: The fiscal outlook is as precarious as a house of cards

Opinion / Columnists

Provinces and municipalities to face budget squeeze, says FFC

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.