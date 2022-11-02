×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Do not lose sight of pain Putin has inflicted on people of Ukraine

If one member of the democratic family is under threat, all freedom-loving nations are under threat

02 November 2022 - 14:51
Civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson walk from a ferry in the town of Oleshky, Kherson region, October 23 2022. Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS
Civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson walk from a ferry in the town of Oleshky, Kherson region, October 23 2022. Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

Pain and suffering affect us all. The world is mourning the tragic accidental deaths of large numbers of people in South Korea and India. We are all members of the family of nations. Pain and suffering inflicted on one member affect us all.

These two tragic accidents put the pain and suffering in Ukraine in perspective — a country at peace with itself and its neighbours only nine months ago. Since then millions of people have been driven from their homes. A whole nation, including the old and vulnerable, women and young children, have been plunged into darkness, exposed to a cold winter without electricity, water or the basic necessities we take for granted.

And this is not accidental. It is the cold-blooded, calculated work of a man with a deep dislike and fear of freedom and democracy. We should not allow the world to lose sight of the pain and suffering Vladimir Putin has inflicted on the people of Ukraine.

We have a shared humanity. We should never forget what Ukraine is standing and fighting for. If one member of the democratic family is under threat, all freedom-loving nations are under threat. Evil thrives when the good do nothing.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Ukraine keeps exporting grain despite Russia warning

Turkey, Ukraine and the UN reach an agreement to move 16 ships under the Black Sea grain export deal
World
2 days ago

Russia to rejoin Ukraine grain export deal

Moscow announces sudden reversal after Turkey and the UN helped keep Ukrainian grain flowing for several days
World
4 hours ago

Russia extends evacuation of occupied territory in Ukraine

Kyiv says evacuations amount to forced deportations from its land snatched by Russia
World
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Public sector pay needs an urgent ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MTETO NYATI: The forgotten goal of leadership
Opinion
3.
JOHN DLUDLU: Now, can we talk about service ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Some high-ups must be sweating ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Reform at Eskom is sensitive ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

More grain ships leave Ukraine despite Russia’s exit from UN-brokered deal

World / Europe

Norway raises military readiness as tensions rise over Ukraine war

World / Europe

LETTER: UN must punish those who use drones to kill civilians

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.