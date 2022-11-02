LETTER: Do not lose sight of pain Putin has inflicted on people of Ukraine

Dollar cedes some ground as investors turn their attention to when the US central bank may start easing its monetary policy stance
The MTBPS does not provide sufficient clarity on how the challenges within the various sectors that serve children will be addressed through the budget
The comments were made by the Public Economic Project of Wits University during parliamentary public hearings on the MTBPS
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Dubai-based businessperson Mohamed Alabbar will sell a 30% stake in Americana Restaurants
Expansion of 3% gets the economy going, but it will not bring unemployment down
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Aggressive interest rate rises and geopolitical tensions the hot topics at Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
As 2022 winds down there are still a number of new cars and bakkies coming our way
Pain and suffering affect us all. The world is mourning the tragic accidental deaths of large numbers of people in South Korea and India. We are all members of the family of nations. Pain and suffering inflicted on one member affect us all.
These two tragic accidents put the pain and suffering in Ukraine in perspective — a country at peace with itself and its neighbours only nine months ago. Since then millions of people have been driven from their homes. A whole nation, including the old and vulnerable, women and young children, have been plunged into darkness, exposed to a cold winter without electricity, water or the basic necessities we take for granted.
And this is not accidental. It is the cold-blooded, calculated work of a man with a deep dislike and fear of freedom and democracy. We should not allow the world to lose sight of the pain and suffering Vladimir Putin has inflicted on the people of Ukraine.
We have a shared humanity. We should never forget what Ukraine is standing and fighting for. If one member of the democratic family is under threat, all freedom-loving nations are under threat. Evil thrives when the good do nothing.
Dawie JacobsSterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Do not lose sight of pain Putin has inflicted on people of Ukraine
If one member of the democratic family is under threat, all freedom-loving nations are under threat
Pain and suffering affect us all. The world is mourning the tragic accidental deaths of large numbers of people in South Korea and India. We are all members of the family of nations. Pain and suffering inflicted on one member affect us all.
These two tragic accidents put the pain and suffering in Ukraine in perspective — a country at peace with itself and its neighbours only nine months ago. Since then millions of people have been driven from their homes. A whole nation, including the old and vulnerable, women and young children, have been plunged into darkness, exposed to a cold winter without electricity, water or the basic necessities we take for granted.
And this is not accidental. It is the cold-blooded, calculated work of a man with a deep dislike and fear of freedom and democracy. We should not allow the world to lose sight of the pain and suffering Vladimir Putin has inflicted on the people of Ukraine.
We have a shared humanity. We should never forget what Ukraine is standing and fighting for. If one member of the democratic family is under threat, all freedom-loving nations are under threat. Evil thrives when the good do nothing.
Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Ukraine keeps exporting grain despite Russia warning
Russia to rejoin Ukraine grain export deal
Russia extends evacuation of occupied territory in Ukraine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
More grain ships leave Ukraine despite Russia’s exit from UN-brokered deal
Norway raises military readiness as tensions rise over Ukraine war
LETTER: UN must punish those who use drones to kill civilians
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.