Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Death of E-tolls bad for Gauteng drivers

01 November 2022 - 15:18
File picture: SIMON MATHEBULA.
When I take the Corlett Drive on ramp and head north on the M1 every morning I am confronted with a road with faded markings, invisible in rain when lanes are most needed; guard rails in disrepair; drains silted up; damaged street light posts unreplaced; tree-like weeds sprouting from every joint and cracks in the barrier between carriageways; and verges unswept, with debris waiting to be kicked up onto my windscreen.

Then I reach the Buccleuch interchange and almost instantly all these obvious signs of gross negligence and incompetence disappear. For the next 20 minutes I am in my little piece of Cape Town. I am on a section of the “E-toll road”, where the attention to detail includes regular sweeping of the verge and safety-response teams in action the moment an accident occurs. There is no more obvious contrast to convince the National Treasury of the efficiency of well-structured, private-sector execution.

Yet last week three unusual bedfellows — a spineless ANC and its partners, so afraid of standing up for its own well-thought-out initiative; an opportunistic DA, which sensed cheap political points; and a vengeful Wayne Duvenhage of Outa, seemingly hell-bent on taking down Sanral’s Nazir Alli — got what they fought for. They used questionable facts, quoting a rand in 20 years as if it has the same value as a rand now, hugely inflating the true cost.

As a result Gauteng road users will now be subjected to an extension of the M1. We will lose our last bit of hope in a shambolic infrastructural rot; I will lose my little piece of Cape Town. And at what price?

Taxi commuters do not pay E-tolls, my monthly commute bill never reaches more than R150, we lost one of our best-performing public servants in Alli, the taxpayer has to stand in, and all three of the above parties contributed to the culture of nonpayment that is crippling Eskom, municipalities and Sanral.

Duvenhage now has a new noble cause: getting government execution to match that which he has successfully removed. 

Hartman Groeneweide
Sandton

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

