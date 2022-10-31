Drivers include Eurozone inflation data, Fed, BOE and RBA rates hikes later in the week, while Russia’s withdrawal from a Ukrainian grain transit pact sent wheat and corn prices higher
I wish people could give praise where praise is due. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the US or its embassy in SA taking the initiative to warn everyone about the possibility of terrorist attacks taking place in SA. Being in denial won't prevent such attacks from happening.
Besides, deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa needs to be reminded about the government’s shocking response to the July 2021 violence, destruction of property and infrastructure, and killing of scores of people and their livelihoods. The state proved to be at a loss, totally unprepared and incapable of dealing with such emergencies.
I applaud the US for the timely warning, which prompted our government to swift action, starting with the curbing of communication that might be employed to initiate and further such attacks. More appropriate action will hopefully be taken to protect everyone, as the location of such terrorist attacks may not be confined to Sandton.
Cometh Dube-MakholwaMidrand
LETTER: US deserves praise for warning SA about possible terror attack
I applaud the US for the timely warning, which prompted our government to swift action
