×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: US deserves praise for warning SA about possible terror attack

I applaud the US for the timely warning, which prompted our government to swift action

31 October 2022 - 12:43
Picture: THULANI MBELE
Picture: THULANI MBELE

I wish people could give praise where praise is due. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the US or its embassy in SA taking the initiative to warn everyone about the possibility of terrorist attacks taking place in SA. Being in denial won't prevent such attacks from happening.

Besides, deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa needs to be reminded about the government’s shocking response to the July 2021 violence, destruction of property and infrastructure, and killing of scores of people and their livelihoods. The state proved to be at a loss, totally unprepared and incapable of dealing with such emergencies.

I applaud the US for the timely warning, which prompted our government to swift action, starting with the curbing of communication that might be employed to initiate and further such attacks. More appropriate action will hopefully be taken to protect everyone, as the location of such terrorist attacks may not be confined to Sandton.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Some high-ups must be sweating ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Praise for the MTBPS? Are ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Sanral bailout ends tollways saga, ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Sunak’s rise to power highlights ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ISAAC NKAMA: A ‘chef’s economy’ is Africa’s ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.