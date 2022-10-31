Drivers include Eurozone inflation data, Fed, BOE and RBA rates hikes later in the week, while Russia’s withdrawal from a Ukrainian grain transit pact sent wheat and corn prices higher
The mass pickets we saw on Monday are a portent of things to come, not only with regard to the public service unions but, unfortunately, with unions across the board.
As the economy tightens union demands get greater even as their affordability shrinks. Unfortunately, with the ANC government’s trust relationship with the trade union movement is completely, irreparably broken. This dispute has drawn a line in the sand and will lead to the dissolution of the tripartite alliance.
The real issue is the unilateral implementation of the 3% wage increase offer. The government, under the leadership of the ANC, is invariable, both arrogant and destructive. The party is notorious for abusing relationships and destroying trust. It has done a marvellous job of abusing the workers of SA.
Michael Bagraim, MPDA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
LETTER: ANC has done great job of abusing SA’s workers
The party is notorious for abusing relationships and destroying trust
