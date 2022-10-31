×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC has done great job of abusing SA’s workers

The party is notorious for abusing relationships and destroying trust

31 October 2022 - 12:09
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
The mass pickets we saw on Monday are a portent of things to come, not only with regard to the public service unions but, unfortunately, with unions across the board. 

As the economy tightens union demands get greater even as their affordability shrinks. Unfortunately, with the ANC government’s trust relationship with the trade union movement is completely, irreparably broken. This dispute has drawn a line in the sand and will lead to the dissolution of the tripartite alliance.

The real issue is the unilateral implementation of the 3% wage increase offer. The government, under the leadership of the ANC, is invariable, both arrogant and destructive. The party is notorious for abusing relationships and destroying trust. It has done a marvellous job of abusing the workers of SA.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

