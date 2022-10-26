LETTER: Masondo’s concerns on unlocking private sector role in rail should be heeded

WTI buyers are watching for more interventions by US President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on November 8
The real problem is a government that has woefully failed to address a worsening unemployment, education, corruption and the electricity supply crisis
But LFWA head Peter Morgan says a shortage of refineries means SA is increasingly reliant on imports
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Shares slide as much as 8% after the tech giant says revenue growth at one of its main growth engines — Azure — will drop
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
CEO of the world’s largest oil company says the world market is adjusting to sanctions on Russia, which is now finding different markets for its oil
Scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys needs no reminding of his team's below par performances
The Italian brand has shown the drop-top cousin of the recently debuted GranTurismo
Deputy finance minister David Masondo’s concerns regarding the lack of progress in unlocking private sector involvement and investment in railways should be heeded ("Think again on time frame for private access to railways, says Masondo”, October 23).
Speaking to Business Day at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation inclusive growth forum, Masondo said: “The main concern has been the private actors saying the timeline for us to operate on rail has been too short. Two years is not enough if you were to invest in locomotives... so it’s something that we are going to be looking at.”
Much has been said of “reforms” taking place in SA, but to taking the example of rail, can it truly be considered reform if the period of investment is only for two years? Furthermore, Transnet will remain the custodian of infrastructure.
This means private investors are being asked to sink billions into locomotives, network maintenance and other infrastructure upgrades, but the state-owned company has the ultimate say over what happens with said infrastructure.
Given the declining performance of most of the country’s state-owned enterprises, as well as their parlous financial situations, is this the best route to unlock substantive private sector investment?
The myriad inefficiencies at the country’s ports, and the unreliability and safety issues associated with using rail, all combine to increase the cost of doing business in SA. Exporting raw materials and goods has become an ever-riskier proposition, typified by the latest strike at Transnet.
Absent getting the basics of trade right — that is the infrastructure, both physical and systems — the country will lag further behind other emerging markets and inhibit the transformative potential of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.
Chris HattinghCentre for Risk Analysis
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Masondo’s concerns on unlocking private sector role in rail should be heeded
Private investors are being asked to sink billions into locomotives, network maintenance and infrastructure upgrades, but Transnet has the ultimate say
Deputy finance minister David Masondo’s concerns regarding the lack of progress in unlocking private sector involvement and investment in railways should be heeded ("Think again on time frame for private access to railways, says Masondo”, October 23).
Speaking to Business Day at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation inclusive growth forum, Masondo said: “The main concern has been the private actors saying the timeline for us to operate on rail has been too short. Two years is not enough if you were to invest in locomotives... so it’s something that we are going to be looking at.”
Much has been said of “reforms” taking place in SA, but to taking the example of rail, can it truly be considered reform if the period of investment is only for two years? Furthermore, Transnet will remain the custodian of infrastructure.
This means private investors are being asked to sink billions into locomotives, network maintenance and other infrastructure upgrades, but the state-owned company has the ultimate say over what happens with said infrastructure.
Given the declining performance of most of the country’s state-owned enterprises, as well as their parlous financial situations, is this the best route to unlock substantive private sector investment?
The myriad inefficiencies at the country’s ports, and the unreliability and safety issues associated with using rail, all combine to increase the cost of doing business in SA. Exporting raw materials and goods has become an ever-riskier proposition, typified by the latest strike at Transnet.
Absent getting the basics of trade right — that is the infrastructure, both physical and systems — the country will lag further behind other emerging markets and inhibit the transformative potential of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.
Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.