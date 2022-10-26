LETTER: Labour laws are forcing small business to break the law

WTI buyers are watching for more interventions by US President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on November 8
The real problem is a government that has woefully failed to address a worsening unemployment, education, corruption and the electricity supply crisis
But LFWA head Peter Morgan says a shortage of refineries means SA is increasingly reliant on imports
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Shares slide as much as 8% after the tech giant says revenue growth at one of its main growth engines — Azure — will drop
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
CEO of the world’s largest oil company says the world market is adjusting to sanctions on Russia, which is now finding different markets for its oil
Scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys needs no reminding of his team's below par performances
The Italian brand has shown the drop-top cousin of the recently debuted GranTurismo
Xolile Mpini’s article on behalf of the Langeberg Unemployed Forum was clearly heartfelt ("National minimum wage meant to keep unemployed people in poverty”, October 24). It is absolutely clear that in SA today the real minimum wage is R0 per hour, the amount earned by the unemployed.
There is no legal way for a person to volunteer to work below the minimum wage. Despite this there are many thousands of people in SA working for far less than the minimum wage on an illegal basis.
Those businesses that adhere to the law are simply not employing. Our labour laws are forcing small business to break the law or go on an investment strike.
It is about time Nedlac takes Mpini’s message to heart when it debates changes to our labour law.
Michael Bagraim, MPDA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Labour laws are forcing small business to break the law
It is absolutely clear that in SA today the real minimum wage is R0 per hour, the amount earned by the unemployed
Xolile Mpini’s article on behalf of the Langeberg Unemployed Forum was clearly heartfelt ("National minimum wage meant to keep unemployed people in poverty”, October 24). It is absolutely clear that in SA today the real minimum wage is R0 per hour, the amount earned by the unemployed.
There is no legal way for a person to volunteer to work below the minimum wage. Despite this there are many thousands of people in SA working for far less than the minimum wage on an illegal basis.
Those businesses that adhere to the law are simply not employing. Our labour laws are forcing small business to break the law or go on an investment strike.
It is about time Nedlac takes Mpini’s message to heart when it debates changes to our labour law.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.