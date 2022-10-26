×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Labour laws are forcing small business to break the law

It is absolutely clear that in SA today the real minimum wage is R0 per hour, the amount earned by the unemployed

26 October 2022 - 16:16
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Xolile Mpini’s article on behalf of the Langeberg Unemployed Forum was clearly heartfelt ("National minimum wage meant to keep unemployed people in poverty”, October 24). It is absolutely clear that in SA today the real minimum wage is R0 per hour, the amount earned by the unemployed.

There is no legal way for a person to volunteer to work below the minimum wage. Despite this there are many thousands of people in SA working for far less than the minimum wage on an illegal basis.

Those businesses that adhere to the law are simply not employing. Our labour laws are forcing small business to break the law or go on an investment strike.

It is about time Nedlac takes Mpini’s message to heart when it debates changes to our labour law.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

