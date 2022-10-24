LETTER: SA’s leaders need to start doing things differently

Though higher than in August, China’s September crude imports of 9.79-million barrels per day were 2% below a year earlier, data showed
Over the weekend President Cyril Ramaphosa’s predecessors all spoke on public platforms to criticise the current leadership. Unfortunately, there are those who view this as an attack on the sitting president, forgetting that no leader is beyond criticism.
Ramaphosa is presiding over a weak state and the governing party that is dying a slow death due to lack of leadership. So when leadership is being criticised it’s not like one is being attacked. The country is where it is now because we failed to be critical of our leaders and this led to patronage.
Leaders are now handlers, using patronage to control the masses and use them for own purposes. Just this past Sunday a meeting in kaNyamazane, Mpumalanga, was disrupted, two people were shot and one died.
These incidents are driven by political agendas and those who were sent did so following the instructions of their handlers. This is what SA has been reduced to. Our leaders need to start doing things differently. They need to lead by example and do so selflessly.
Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein
