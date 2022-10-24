×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: R10,000 for medical aid is 2.5% of a cabinet minister’s pay

I don’t have any clients for whom R10,000 is 2.5% of their income

24 October 2022 - 16:36
The Union Buildings. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
The Union Buildings. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

The minister in the presidency says cabinet ministers are struggling, even having to pay up to R10,000 per month for medical aid. Firstly, this is because their comrades have let them down and let the public health service become virtually nonexistent. Secondly, R10,000 is only 2.5% or their salary (guaranteed in good times and bad, whether they perform or not). 

As a financial planner I have clients who also have to pay up to R10,000 per month for their medical aid protection. I don’t have any clients for whom R10,000 is 2.5% of their income. For some it is up to 20% of their income. In a handful of extreme cases I have clients with a lot of illness in the family who have to make major sacrifices to be able to cling to their medical aid because the public health service has all but collapsed.

It is just another SA disgrace, and proof that SA's ministers don’t have a clue of what is happening on the ground.

John Johnston
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CHRIS HART: It’s time to silence the Eskom ...
Opinion
2.
DESNÉ MASIE: Tory infighting resembles Game of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Godongwana should abolish exchange ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Regulators escape test case as MTN ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Learning the lessons from ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.