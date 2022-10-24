The local currency fell along with other emerging market currencies as risk aversion levels rise globally
Gavin Rich’s latest column refers (“If you can’t play you should forfeit the game — that’s it”, October 23). He was referring to last weekend’s cancelled URC rugby matches scheduled for Durban and Johannesburg.
In principle I agree with Rich, but that ruling cannot be absolute. If the home team cannot produce a safe environment for its guests, without water or sewage-borne health risks, that city should be placed under suspension.
It is well known that Durban and its surrounding areas cannot guarantee the safety of visitors from infected water systems, including rivers and the sea, or from violent crime. Health warnings have already been issued overseas, and it will show in tourist numbers.
We should hang our heads in shame that we have allowed beautiful Durban to become a no-go area. We should withdraw the city from all URC matches as well as the hosting of other sporting contests involving foreigners until we can provide 21st century health facilities and services.
I am embarrassed that we want to punish tourists when we have reduced the city to a cesspool of dirt, sewage and crime, and expect them to keep coming here.
David WolpertRivonia
LETTER: Beautiful Durban has become a no-go area
Durban and its surrounding areas cannot guarantee the safety of visitors from infected water systems or from violent crime
