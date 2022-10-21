LETTER: Why does SA need three mayors at the C40 Summit?

The market is in a tug of war between investors who see opportunities and those who are focused on the difficult economic backdrop
The C40 Summit is dubbed the “World Mayors Summit” and regarded as a climate action conference. The intention is to show a united global coalition on climate action. A noble intention indeed; this year it is being hosted by Buenos Aires.
World mayors have jetted in from around the world. Perusing the C40 speaker programme reveals that most First World countries have sent just one or two delegates, and a few African countries have sent one delegate each. But South Africa has sent three mayors - Eddie Andrews (DA deputy mayor of Cape Town), Randall Williams (DA coalition mayor of Tshwane) and Tania Campbell (DA coalition mayor of Ekurhuleni).
While I do not doubt the noble intentions of the C40 Summit, I have some questions. Should a climate action summit not be held electronically via teleconferencing platforms? What is the size of their carbon footprint versus the possible return on investment for the planet? Perhaps a central teleconferencing location in each country for attendees to travel to would have been kinder to Mother Earth.
A more intriguing question is why a Third World country like South Africa needs to send three delegates. Would one not have sufficed? And why are perilous coalition mayors even attending? Johannesburg is not on the speakers list — could coalition politics have played a role? The DA has rightly hammered the Ministerial Handbook, but isn’t the attendance of three DA mayors also a flagrant abuse of taxpayer and ratepayer funds?
These politician junkets should end while the country suffers mass unemployment and chronic financial mismanagement. I want to propose that there should be no overseas conferences and travel for any mayor or councillors from any city or town that is in a coalition.
Ekurhuleni’s mayor might be replaced in a few weeks, so what is the point of sending her? It is just another body blow to the public purse. There is little difference between the ANC and DA’s approach to abusing taxpayers’ money for political egos. Where is their nous?
Gary ScallanCapri
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Why does SA need three mayors at the C40 Summit?
It is just another body blow to the public purse
