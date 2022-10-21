×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Wage bill is major factor in fiscal crisis

State-owned enterprises and government entities are overstaffed and overpaid

21 October 2022 - 12:39
Former Treasury budget office head Michael Sachs knows full well that myriad factors have led us down the slippery slope towards an actual fiscal crisis (“Wage bill not the main cause of fiscal crisis, says Michael Sachs,” October 20).

One of the major factors has to be the wage bill, as it is common knowledge that the state-owned enterprises and various government entities are overstaffed and overpaid. A simple comparison to the private sector will show this within minutes.

Over and above this, people appointed to the public service are often not fit for purpose and more often than not completely unproductive. Productivity in SA has been shown to be the second worst in the world. 

Unfortunately, black economic empowerment and our employment equity legislation have created a situation where employers are hamstrung when trying to ensure they can structure their staff for operational requirements, as opposed to playing the social engineering game.

Michael Bagraim, DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Wage bill not the main cause of fiscal crisis, says Michael Sachs

The former Treasury official says the solution to the fiscal crisis is not consolidation but a new path where public sector pay can be matched with ...
Economy
1 day ago
