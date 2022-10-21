The market is in a tug of war between investors who see opportunities and those who are focused on the difficult economic backdrop
LETTER: SA banks must finance all energy options equally
Why has the Competition Commission not identified ‘no funding’ as an issue of importance
Local banks no longer finance coal-fired power stations (state-owned or private) as part of their climate policies. Yet half of Africa has no electricity, and Africa’s contribution to carbon pollution is low, according to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala.
So-called green alternatives will have to be purchased abroad, in foreign currency, something we eventually will not be able to afford.
We have already experienced the runaway cost of the foreign-currency denominated arms deal under former president Thabo Mbeki, and we must avert another financial nightmare.
As demand for green options grows, so will price. The claim that solar is cheap ignores the economics of future supply and demand. In years to come, when coal is eliminated globally (excluding China, which has embraced coal), green alternatives will escalate in price given the lack of competition.
Foreign finance houses BlackRock and Vanguard have refused to stop financing fossil fuel options in the interest of their clients (“BlackRock and Vanguard to keep financing fossil fuels,” October 18).
The Just Energy Transition will completely deindustrialise SA when Asian solar manufacturers price our “green” imports higher than their own. This will make any investment in SA comparatively too energy expensive. Surely our banking industry can see the unfolding of such a scary scenario?
I am surprised that the Competition Commission has not identified “no funding” as an issue of importance. When will it wake up?
SA banks could follow BlackRock and Vanguard by financing all energy options equally. Local banks will suffer a diminishing client base in a deindustrialised economy if they don’t.
Hitesh Naran, Johannesburg
