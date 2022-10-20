Despite political tumult in the UK, risk appetite picked up as some investors become more upbeat about the earnings season
Kenneth Mokgatlhe’s assertion of factionalism, mismanagement and shameless self-enrichment on the part of the ANC, and the associated effect on service delivery and infrastructure, could not be more correct (“North West municipalities are in disarray and dysfunctional”, October 19).
However, it is not yet time to abandon hope for local government in SA, as demonstrated by the Western Cape.
Against a backdrop of municipalities that have either failed completely or will soon, the Western Cape’s municipalities are in good health. This year the auditor-general found that the province leads the way in clean audits and good governance. Astonishingly, the Western Cape is home to more than half of the cleanly audited municipalities in the country — a fact that translates to a higher standard of living and service delivery for citizens.
This has been achieved by focusing on the basics — by a provincial government that refuses to allow factionalism to derail service delivery; leadership that is able to intervene in municipalities effectively before they fall apart. These are the factors that have allowed the Western Cape’s municipalities to excel in raising life expectancy, housing citizens and driving employment.
Of course, some Western Cape municipalities have their challenges. But it is undeniable that the provincial government has played a significant role in ensuring the prosperity and stability of the Western Cape’s municipalities, even as the national trend for municipalities remains bleak.
Derrick America, MPPDA Western Cape spokesperson on local government
LETTER: Western Cape a model
