Fred Hume’s conclusion that increased import duties have led to increased costs and not solved SA’s competitive issues, is spot on (“Import duty failures increase costs, not competition”, October 12).
Import duties and protectionism in all forms only serve to coddle local industry and prevent them from being held properly accountable. It removes the incentive to do better and holds back local consumers from benefiting from global trade.
In this age of inflation, shortages and rapidly increasing costs, we should be doing everything we can to ensure that everyone can afford the necessities they need to survive. This means embracing policies that lead to drops in prices — not increases.
Import duties contribute to shortages, stifled commerce, cost increases, trade wars and a host of other terrible results. It is a blunt tool by the economically illiterate to pretend they are trying to protect local industry.
The best thing they could do to help local industry is to create a friendlier business environment at home, while eliminating as much red tape as possible.
No amount of local protection or import duties will help locals while the government continues to destroy local businesses with terrible policies.
Not only consumers benefit from a drop in import duties. So does local industry itself, as it gains access to cheaper materials to produce their products, and friendlier trade relations abroad to sell their goods.
Even with the possibility of tariffs being used to fund government functions, increased import duties aren’t worth it. First, the money is just going to disappear into the corruption black hole. But even if it didn’t, it is far better to let consumers save money and industries make money than to just redistribute increasingly dwindling wealth raised through archaic, trade destroying alternatives to taxation.
Nicholas Woode-Smith Cape Town
LETTER: Import duties fail local industry
