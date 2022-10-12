×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Transnet strike shows need for infrastructure to be privatised

Trade unions are fundamentally selfish. They cause rising costs for everyone, destroy businesses and set us back decades

12 October 2022 - 16:20
Transnet workers protest as a labour strike continues in Durban on October 12 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Transnet workers protest as a labour strike continues in Durban on October 12 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

As reported by Andries Mahlungu and Thando Maeko, the Transnet strike exposes three things: the destructive nature of strikes, the selfishness of unions and the need to privatise infrastructure (“Transnet talks deadlock despite minister’s intervention over strike,” October 10).

The Transnet labour action is devastating for the mining industry, SA’s primary source of income and one of the main routes to prosperity for the country. With ports, railway lines and pipelines shut down by the strikes, industry has been brought to a standstill. This while unemployment runs rampant, costs rise and we face a catastrophic global financial crisis.

What is clear is that strikes, especially at this scale, are more destructive than valuable. They destroy wealth, hamper productivity and affect far more than the stereotypical top-hatted magnates socialists would like us to hate. They hurt everyone.

Trade unions are fundamentally selfish. They only care about transient and short-term gains for their members. They will cause rising costs for everyone, destroy businesses and set us back decades just for a small pay rise. It is disgusting that unions are given so much leniency and power in this country. It is unacceptable that the country’s largest trade union still has a seat in government through the Tripartite Alliance.

But most of all, this strike has exposed the need for infrastructure to be unbundled and privatised. The private sector, especially if given increased rights through deregulating labour, is far more capable of dealing with petulant and entitled strikers — and competing private businesses are more capable of fixing our failing infrastructure and innovating to improve it.

Transnet shouldn’t be a single company. And crucial infrastructure needs to be treated as just that. Crucial. Because of its importance, we should not leave it under the incompetent management of a parastatal any longer.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

