As the country, once again, faces a potentially crippling strike by Transnet workers, it is vital for the labour ministry to consider stepping in before enormous damage is done. Unfortunately, the employment & labour minister has a history of only activating his powers after the industry in question is on its knees.
As we have seen in the past, all of the parties to a dispute invariably lose in a long and arduous strike: workers get no pay while withholding their labour, employers get no productivity while their businesses are destroyed and government earns nothing in tax revenues during this time. Over and above this, the country suffers on a whole lot of levels.
It is now vital for the labour ministry to do at least one of two things. It could declare that a strike of this nature would destroy the industry and put a stop to it, or, at the very least, it could invoke further and compulsory mediation by senior CCMA commissioners. History has shown us how effective robust mediation can be.
Unfortunately, strikes such as the one being threatened at Transnet will probably not be peaceful and short. Such action at Transnet is particularly threatening to the entire economy at a time when SA’s unemployment rate is among the worst in the world and our productivity is languishing as the second worst in the world. Add a destructive strike in a vital industry to this toxic mix and the results can only be bad for everyone concerned.
I challenge the lethargic employment & labour minister to get off his bottom and step in to avoid a crisis.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
LETTER: Labour ministry must take action before strikes bring SA to crisis point
Transnet workers’ industrial action threatens the entire economy at a time when SA’s productivity is languishing as the second worst in the world
