Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Putin’s war could force nations to speed up move to green energy

If Uruguay could manage within a few years to switch 94% of its energy needs to green energy, other countries can do it too

10 October 2022 - 15:40
Picture: BLOOMBERG

There are huge tragedies, but also positive aspects, in the bigger picture flowing from Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine. Firstly, Putin has been unmasked for what he is — in the democratic world he has become an outcast.

In his own country, resistance is building up despite the relentless KGB propaganda machine. Even China is beginning to question Putin’s war. His efforts to divert attention from his military setbacks by declaring four regions of Ukraine to be Russian territory in a staged event, is transparent and ultimately an own goal.

Nato and its allies are stronger than ever, and new countries are joining, possibly also Ukraine. In my view the greatest plus is the fact that Nato countries and others will be forced to accelerate the diversion to green energy. Not only will it help save our planet, it will remove Putin’s leverage over democratic countries, especially in Europe.

If Uruguay, a small country, could manage within a few years to switch 94% of its energy needs to green energy and even export energy to Argentina and Brazil, other countries can do it too. Furthermore, Uruguay’s green energy project had been started by the previous government, but continued in the national interest under the present government with a completely different political philosophy —  another lesson to the world.

No wonder Putin is getting desperate and is now reverting to sabotage to put further pressure on Europe at the onset of winter. There will still be pain in the short term, especially for Europe, but there will be long-term dividends.

Spare a thought for the average Russian, who will be the big loser in the long-term. Some Russians are already fleeing their own country.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

Austria heads to court over EU’s decision to call nuclear, gas green

Austria’s filing is built on 16 arguments, including claims that nuclear energy is not sustainable due to storage needs for spent fuel
News
2 hours ago

Cop out or buy in? Financial transparency key to just energy transition

With COP27 looming, we’re still in the dark about what deals have been struck to wean SA from coal
Opinion
1 day ago

UK government slammed over refusal to launch drive to limit power use

A £15m campaign was signed off by business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg before being rejected by premier Liz Truss’s office
News
2 days ago
