LETTER: Putin’s war could force nations to speed up move to green energy

Analysts say the stronger data reinforces bets on the Fed sticking to its hawkish line and hiking by a further 75 basis points at the next FOMC meeting
With the ousting of DA mayor Mpho Phalatse the city has been plunged into even more instability
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana might indicate way forward with further social support later this month
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
Tech companies are working on vastly improving the cognitive intelligence of chatbots
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
Douglas Diamond, Philip Dybvig and the one-time central banker will share the $885,000 award for their research into banking and financial crises
Two Justin Snaith-trained horses provide a dilemma for top rider
This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
There are huge tragedies, but also positive aspects, in the bigger picture flowing from Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine. Firstly, Putin has been unmasked for what he is — in the democratic world he has become an outcast.
In his own country, resistance is building up despite the relentless KGB propaganda machine. Even China is beginning to question Putin’s war. His efforts to divert attention from his military setbacks by declaring four regions of Ukraine to be Russian territory in a staged event, is transparent and ultimately an own goal.
Nato and its allies are stronger than ever, and new countries are joining, possibly also Ukraine. In my view the greatest plus is the fact that Nato countries and others will be forced to accelerate the diversion to green energy. Not only will it help save our planet, it will remove Putin’s leverage over democratic countries, especially in Europe.
If Uruguay, a small country, could manage within a few years to switch 94% of its energy needs to green energy and even export energy to Argentina and Brazil, other countries can do it too. Furthermore, Uruguay’s green energy project had been started by the previous government, but continued in the national interest under the present government with a completely different political philosophy — another lesson to the world.
No wonder Putin is getting desperate and is now reverting to sabotage to put further pressure on Europe at the onset of winter. There will still be pain in the short term, especially for Europe, but there will be long-term dividends.
Spare a thought for the average Russian, who will be the big loser in the long-term. Some Russians are already fleeing their own country.
Dawie JacobsSterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Putin’s war could force nations to speed up move to green energy
If Uruguay could manage within a few years to switch 94% of its energy needs to green energy, other countries can do it too
There are huge tragedies, but also positive aspects, in the bigger picture flowing from Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine. Firstly, Putin has been unmasked for what he is — in the democratic world he has become an outcast.
In his own country, resistance is building up despite the relentless KGB propaganda machine. Even China is beginning to question Putin’s war. His efforts to divert attention from his military setbacks by declaring four regions of Ukraine to be Russian territory in a staged event, is transparent and ultimately an own goal.
Nato and its allies are stronger than ever, and new countries are joining, possibly also Ukraine. In my view the greatest plus is the fact that Nato countries and others will be forced to accelerate the diversion to green energy. Not only will it help save our planet, it will remove Putin’s leverage over democratic countries, especially in Europe.
If Uruguay, a small country, could manage within a few years to switch 94% of its energy needs to green energy and even export energy to Argentina and Brazil, other countries can do it too. Furthermore, Uruguay’s green energy project had been started by the previous government, but continued in the national interest under the present government with a completely different political philosophy — another lesson to the world.
No wonder Putin is getting desperate and is now reverting to sabotage to put further pressure on Europe at the onset of winter. There will still be pain in the short term, especially for Europe, but there will be long-term dividends.
Spare a thought for the average Russian, who will be the big loser in the long-term. Some Russians are already fleeing their own country.
Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Austria heads to court over EU’s decision to call nuclear, gas green
Cop out or buy in? Financial transparency key to just energy transition
UK government slammed over refusal to launch drive to limit power use
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
UK government slammed over refusal to launch drive to limit power use
Switzerland’s green energy policy poses ecological snag
Green economy will keep fuelling commodity prices, say analysts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.