×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: If only the Post Office did its job

Sapo should continue doing simple things well, such as delivering mail

10 October 2022 - 16:40
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

It would be less dispiriting if the “crisis” being “highlighted” by the auditor-general was of the collapse of the SA Post Office as a deliverer of mail and parcels (“AG highlights Sapo mess as it faces collapse”, October 5).

After all, inroads into traditional delivery by digital mail and courier services, over the past decade at least, is a phenomenon postal services worldwide have come to terms with. Persisting with that excuse for a serious financial collapse seems a tad opportunist.

What comes first, poor service — including postal theft and loss that drives customers to digital — or lack of a new strategy to make postal a competitive preferred option?

But as with all the state-owned enterprises the issue that is so concerning is not that they squander money without proper controls expecting a bailout, though that is bad enough, it is that they appear to hardly understand, let alone perform, their core functions for the benefit of the country, its people, services and businesses. 

Another article in Thursday’s Business Day stated that US postmaster-general Louis DeJoy “will certainly face a host of additional challenges in transforming an organisation that is not a business but a public service that reaches millions of people each day and ties communities together. Reasserting itself in package delivery is the right step in a postal service”. (“US Postal Service finds its footing as backbone of e-commerce”, October 5).

It would be so encouraging when Sapo is asking for our indulgence and the Treasury’s largesse, if something along similar lines was the publicly stated goal. Sapo delivers mail. It is not a bank, with which this country is overendowed. It is not necessarily a social services dispenser. And it is not an inevitable victim of hazardous economic cycles. It is a permanent bedrock of modern life that needs to relentlessly continue doing simple things well, such as delivering mail. 

If only. In the meantime, I must continue to receive my subscription periodical three to four months late.

Rod Lloyd
Newlands, Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

AG highlights Sapo mess as it faces collapse

Tsakani Maluleke revealed to parliament that the SA Post Office is insolvent; it incurred losses of at least R2.2bn and its liabilities exceeded ...
National
5 days ago

Questions raised as struggling Sapo pushes to expand medication pick-up venture

Patients of state clinics can choose to collect their medication from a nearby post offices rather than the health facility
National
3 months ago

Struggling Post Office bemoans ‘sustained attacks’

CEO Nomkhita Mona again tells MPs of private players keen to see Sapo collapse or be liquidated
National
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
STUART THEOBALD: We need to build a stupefyingly ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Volatile rand highlights shrinking onshore forex ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Miners’ renewable energy partnerships ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Reserve Bank and commodities save ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
HILARY JOFFE: Markets will closely watch the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

AG highlights Sapo mess as it faces collapse

National

Questions raised as struggling Sapo pushes to expand medication pick-up venture

National

Struggling Post Office bemoans ‘sustained attacks’

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.