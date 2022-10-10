LETTER: If only the Post Office did its job

Mild risk aversion prevails as concerns about central banks’ policy-tightening efforts and their impact on the health of the global economy continue
It would be less dispiriting if the “crisis” being “highlighted” by the auditor-general was of the collapse of the SA Post Office as a deliverer of mail and parcels (“AG highlights Sapo mess as it faces collapse”, October 5).
After all, inroads into traditional delivery by digital mail and courier services, over the past decade at least, is a phenomenon postal services worldwide have come to terms with. Persisting with that excuse for a serious financial collapse seems a tad opportunist.
What comes first, poor service — including postal theft and loss that drives customers to digital — or lack of a new strategy to make postal a competitive preferred option?
But as with all the state-owned enterprises the issue that is so concerning is not that they squander money without proper controls expecting a bailout, though that is bad enough, it is that they appear to hardly understand, let alone perform, their core functions for the benefit of the country, its people, services and businesses.
Another article in Thursday’s Business Day stated that US postmaster-general Louis DeJoy “will certainly face a host of additional challenges in transforming an organisation that is not a business but a public service that reaches millions of people each day and ties communities together. Reasserting itself in package delivery is the right step in a postal service”. (“US Postal Service finds its footing as backbone of e-commerce”, October 5).
It would be so encouraging when Sapo is asking for our indulgence and the Treasury’s largesse, if something along similar lines was the publicly stated goal. Sapo delivers mail. It is not a bank, with which this country is overendowed. It is not necessarily a social services dispenser. And it is not an inevitable victim of hazardous economic cycles. It is a permanent bedrock of modern life that needs to relentlessly continue doing simple things well, such as delivering mail.
If only. In the meantime, I must continue to receive my subscription periodical three to four months late.
Rod LloydNewlands, Cape Town
LETTER: If only the Post Office did its job
Sapo should continue doing simple things well, such as delivering mail
