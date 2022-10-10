×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eskom must lose its monopoly privileges

10 October 2022 - 16:52
An Eskom logo is seen at the utility's Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter claims Eskom isn’t suffering from a bloated workforce and rather needs more workers to replace its ageing employees (“Eskom needs new talent, says De Ruyter as he denies overstaffing”, October 6).       

Yet no amount of fresh blood or new staff will solve the inherent problems in SA’s disastrous electricity monopoly. Eskom’s problems are structural. While corruption, mismanagement and apathy worsen the problem, the cause of all these issues and the fundamental cause of our electricity woes is Eskom’s status as a monopoly.

As a monopoly, Eskom has no true incentive to perform its job well. It gets rewarded whether it keeps the lights on or not. Just look at the bonuses Eskom executives and staff get despite plunging the country into darkness for many hours a day.

Eskom has no competitors. This means no-one to compare prices, hold it accountable, or learn from. Eskom is weak and soft, an unproven and obese only child fattened up by a doting parent. Now that performing well matters, it can’t rise to the task.

Bloating its workforce further will not solve a thing other than costing us more money. Eskom must be rather unbundled, decentralised and sold to the private sector. And the Electricity Act must be butchered to allow for the creation of many diverse and competent private electricity producers.

We deserve electricity. We pay for electricity. And Eskom has proven again and again that it cannot rise to the task. The only solution is to remove its monopoly privileges. Force it to compete like an adult. And if it fails, good. There will be better companies ready to replace it.

Nicholas Woode-Smith

Cape Town

HILARY JOFFE: Markets will closely watch the assistance that Eskom receives

The power utility has long argued that it needs to get about half of its debt off its balance sheet
Opinion
1 day ago

Stage 2 load-shedding to resume on Monday

The power utility says it will try to limit power cuts to the evening until at least Wednesday
National
1 day ago

Eskom needs new talent, says De Ruyter as he denies overstaffing

Waste of electricity shows it is too cheap, CEO says
National
4 days ago
