Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why McKinsey prosecution is not overkill

Companies like McKinsey grew fat on gullible SOE executives who saw only personal gain

06 October 2022 - 18:02
Future SA supporters picket outside the McKinsey offices in Sandton, October 5 2017. Picture: NETWERK24/FELIX DLANGAMANDLA
Future SA supporters picket outside the McKinsey offices in Sandton, October 5 2017. Picture: NETWERK24/FELIX DLANGAMANDLA

Your editorial opinion raised the question of whether the alleged involvement of McKinsey in state capture should have led to a charge by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) ("Troubling questions from McKinsey’s prosecution”, October 6). You suggest the actions McKinsey took may have been enough to correct its wrongs, and that legal prosecution may be overkill.

I cannot agree. There is every indication that McKinsey was in deeper than appears, and there is evidence that supports this. To say sorry is not enough; to pay sorry money is not enough. It is akin to murdering someone and then saying sorry to the family, expecting mercy and freedom. The deed is done, the death has occurred. We’re no doubt facing many of the consequences of their greedy involvement now.

No sorry money can pay for hundreds of businesses closing down, thousands losing their jobs, people losing their lives in the powerless society in which we live. Companies like McKinsey grew fat on gullible state-owned enterprise (SOE) executives who saw only personal gain instead of the country’s upliftment.

Best is for McKinsey be properly prosecuted and that this leads the way for the rest of the professional services family that participated in slow poisoning the country to walk the plank towards accountability.

Deon Crafford
Pretoria

