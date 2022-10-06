LETTER: Why McKinsey prosecution is not overkill

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
SA’s ruling party recognises new seized Russian territory — essentially Bantustans — in eastern Ukraine that look a lot like Verwoerd’s apartheid policy
Islandsite is charged in alleged multimillion-rand case of fraud during feasibility study in Free State
Provincial ANC leaders say shake-up is to isolate those who challenged premier and his collective at recent conference
Business Day TV speaks to Richards Bay Minerals MD Werner Duvenhage
Power generation fell for sixth straight month in August, while plant breakdowns saw Eskom's energy availbility factor dropping to the lowest on record this week
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
Joe Sullivan convicted of obstructing a government probe and concealing the theft of personal data of 50-million customers and 7-million drivers
SA goes one up in ODI series
It's based on a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 single cab and is readily transferable from one truck chassis to the next
Your editorial opinion raised the question of whether the alleged involvement of McKinsey in state capture should have led to a charge by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) ("Troubling questions from McKinsey’s prosecution”, October 6). You suggest the actions McKinsey took may have been enough to correct its wrongs, and that legal prosecution may be overkill.
I cannot agree. There is every indication that McKinsey was in deeper than appears, and there is evidence that supports this. To say sorry is not enough; to pay sorry money is not enough. It is akin to murdering someone and then saying sorry to the family, expecting mercy and freedom. The deed is done, the death has occurred. We’re no doubt facing many of the consequences of their greedy involvement now.
No sorry money can pay for hundreds of businesses closing down, thousands losing their jobs, people losing their lives in the powerless society in which we live. Companies like McKinsey grew fat on gullible state-owned enterprise (SOE) executives who saw only personal gain instead of the country’s upliftment.
Best is for McKinsey be properly prosecuted and that this leads the way for the rest of the professional services family that participated in slow poisoning the country to walk the plank towards accountability.
Deon CraffordPretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Why McKinsey prosecution is not overkill
Companies like McKinsey grew fat on gullible SOE executives who saw only personal gain
Your editorial opinion raised the question of whether the alleged involvement of McKinsey in state capture should have led to a charge by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) ("Troubling questions from McKinsey’s prosecution”, October 6). You suggest the actions McKinsey took may have been enough to correct its wrongs, and that legal prosecution may be overkill.
I cannot agree. There is every indication that McKinsey was in deeper than appears, and there is evidence that supports this. To say sorry is not enough; to pay sorry money is not enough. It is akin to murdering someone and then saying sorry to the family, expecting mercy and freedom. The deed is done, the death has occurred. We’re no doubt facing many of the consequences of their greedy involvement now.
No sorry money can pay for hundreds of businesses closing down, thousands losing their jobs, people losing their lives in the powerless society in which we live. Companies like McKinsey grew fat on gullible state-owned enterprise (SOE) executives who saw only personal gain instead of the country’s upliftment.
Best is for McKinsey be properly prosecuted and that this leads the way for the rest of the professional services family that participated in slow poisoning the country to walk the plank towards accountability.
Deon Crafford
Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Troubling questions from McKinsey’s prosecution
McKinsey withdraws from B4SA over Transnet graft charge
NPA adds McKinsey to R398m Transnet corruption trial
DENNIS WEBSTER: Not the rotten apples, not even the orchards — the soil itself ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.