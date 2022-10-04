×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Integrity, service and honour are not in SA politicians’ vocabulary

Only a dominant, unified political party can effect political, social and economic stability in SA, not coalitions

04 October 2022 - 12:45
Picture: ANTON SCHOLTZ
DA federal chair Helen Zille has often suggested that forming coalitions is complex and time consuming. She might have added that they are a waste of time, taxpayers' money and don’t last very long, anyway. If a renegade councillor from the defunct, dysfunctional COPE can, in a blink of an eye, shift the balance of power in a city such as Johannesburg by breaching a coalition agreement, then we must know that these agreements are not worth the paper they are written on.

The fact is that the majority of current political players at national, provincial and local government level are of such low calibre that the words service, vocation, integrity, honour and dignity do not form part of their vocabulary or mindset. On the contrary, they are driven by personal greed and ambition, a high level of corruption and a desire for self-serving publicity.

Contrary to the prevailing narrative that coalitions are the nature of future governments in SA, the reality is that only a dominant, unified political party can effect political, social and economic stability in our country. Presenting the electorate with a fractured, ever-changing mosaic of political establishments leads to national disunity and resembles a political landscape of dogs chasing a bunch of pheasants with no chance of catching one. Coalitions of parties that are ideologically poles apart corrupt individuals, and ambitious, “hold on to power” leaders are about as effective as nailing jelly to a tree.

Forget coalitions and create one cohesive, value-driven, competent, unified and service-motivated political party from those who, out of inner conviction, belong together and we can rescue our country from its pending state of total collapse.

David Gant
Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

