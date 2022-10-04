×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Deadly pantomime

Posturing and military aggression in Russia, China, North Korea and Iran pose a serious threat to democracy

04 October 2022 - 13:33
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Denis Pushilin, Leonid Pasechnik, Vladimir Saldo, Yevgeny Balitsky, who are the Russian-installed leaders in Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, attend a concert marking the declared annexation of the territories in Red Square, Moscow on September 30 2022. Picture: Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin via REUTERS
The well-rehearsed pantomime carried out in Moscow on September 30, in which several Ukrainian provinces, forcefully occupied by Russia, were declared permanent parts of the Russian Federation, points towards a dangerous decade ahead.

Seen together with China’s Xi Jinping electing himself president for life and events in North Korea and Iran, it is clear that democracy in the West and other parts of the world is under growing threat. Military might that has been developed over many years, including the threat of nuclear weapons, will be used to force political objectives.

However, it is ordinary people whom aggressors ultimately depend on and nothing focuses the mind more than imminent death. The collective West must therefore impress upon the autocrats that acts of violence will not go unanswered and that the use of nuclear weapons will result in their destruction.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

