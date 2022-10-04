Group of producers is expected to cut output by more than 1-million barrels a day at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday
LETTER: Deadly pantomime
Posturing and military aggression in Russia, China, North Korea and Iran pose a serious threat to democracy
The well-rehearsed pantomime carried out in Moscow on September 30, in which several Ukrainian provinces, forcefully occupied by Russia, were declared permanent parts of the Russian Federation, points towards a dangerous decade ahead.
Seen together with China’s Xi Jinping electing himself president for life and events in North Korea and Iran, it is clear that democracy in the West and other parts of the world is under growing threat. Military might that has been developed over many years, including the threat of nuclear weapons, will be used to force political objectives.
However, it is ordinary people whom aggressors ultimately depend on and nothing focuses the mind more than imminent death. The collective West must therefore impress upon the autocrats that acts of violence will not go unanswered and that the use of nuclear weapons will result in their destruction.
Bernard Benson
Parklands
