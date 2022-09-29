Capitec leads stocks lower in its biggest one-day fall since March 2020
Nicholas Crisp of the department of health advises that medical schemes have to date paid the government R1.3bn for members who received their Covid-19 vaccination shots at public health facilities ("Pfizer and J&J stand firm as Covax agrees to trim SA’s contract for Covid-19 shots”, September 28).
To paraphrase: medical aid members’ after-tax contributions have to pay for services the public sector makes available for free to citizens. That’s a public sector that is funded by the taxes paid in large part by those same members.
In ANC land, taxpayers’ minds don’t get time to stop boggling. It won’t be long before private security providers will be required to pay the police Flying Squad for pitching up at a robbery at your home.
Rolf Endres, Craighall Park
LETTER: Vaccination payments to state daylight robbery
Public sector is already funded by the taxes paid by medical aid members
Pfizer and J&J stand firm as Covax agrees to trim SA’s contract for Covid-19 shots
