Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vaccination payments to state daylight robbery

Public sector is already funded by the taxes paid by medical aid members

29 September 2022 - 16:46
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Nicholas Crisp of the department of health advises that medical schemes have to date paid the government R1.3bn for members who received their Covid-19 vaccination shots at public health facilities ("Pfizer and J&J stand firm as Covax agrees to trim SA’s contract for Covid-19 shots”, September 28).

To paraphrase: medical aid members’ after-tax contributions have to pay for services the public sector makes available for free to citizens. That’s a public sector that is funded by the taxes paid in large part by those same members.

In ANC land, taxpayers’ minds don’t get time to stop boggling. It won’t be long before private security providers will be required to pay the police Flying Squad for pitching up at a robbery at your home. 

Rolf Endres, Craighall Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Pfizer and J&J stand firm as Covax agrees to trim SA’s contract for Covid-19 shots

Country has a glut of vaccines but the drugmakers are refusing to budge on original purchase agreements
National
1 day ago
