LETTER: A savvy state would consider small modular nuclear reactors
They can be built quickly, are about the size of a football stadium, cost about $1bn and can be located near to where energy is needed
Paul Tuson’s article on how SA can up its power production was very interesting. It was also very complicated (“The country’s energy crisis is fixable, and it can be quick,” September 27).
I can’t imagine for a minute finding the expertise for the work needed, let alone the money. And as for the intercountry co-operation that is envisaged, that’s a non-starter, as illustrated by the turmoil in northern Mozambique — a potential source of huge quantities of natural gas.
However, if our government had its head on the right way around (or at all), it should consider small modular nuclear reactors, which can be built quickly, are about the size of a football stadium, cost about $1bn and can be located near to where the energy is needed, thereby overcoming the major constraint of transmitting energy over long distances.
Such small modular nuclear reactors are playing a major part in the rapid move towards a carbon-free future.
Bernard Benson
Parklands
