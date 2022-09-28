In the Gulf of Mexico, 11% of the Gulf’s total were shut-in due to Hurricane Ian
James Cunningham is correct to describe Vladimir Putin as a clear and present danger (“Did Cuban missile crisis delay the inevitable?”, September 23). Anyone who underestimates his opponent and the world’s resistance to his invasion plans must have serious psychological problems.
The West cannot rely on the common sense of the person pressing the red button and about to commit collective suicide, as he might have a gun to his head. Putin must be left in no doubt of the consequences if he uses nuclear weapons, and Russians should be given time to contemplate which of them will die.
They might decide it’s better to live — and pick a lamppost outside the Kremlin for Putin.
Bernard BensonParklands
LETTER: Putin’s death wish
