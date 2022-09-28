×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Putin’s death wish

28 September 2022 - 15:06
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on agriculture issues via video link in Sochi, Russia on September 27 2022. Picture: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on agriculture issues via video link in Sochi, Russia on September 27 2022. Picture: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov via REUTERS

James Cunningham is correct to describe Vladimir Putin as a clear and present danger (“Did Cuban missile crisis delay the inevitable?”, September 23). Anyone who underestimates his opponent and the world’s resistance to his invasion plans must have serious psychological problems.       

The West cannot rely on the common sense of the person pressing the red button and about to commit collective suicide, as he might have a gun to his head. Putin must be left in no doubt of the consequences if he uses nuclear weapons, and Russians should be given time to contemplate which of them will die.

They might decide it’s better to live — and pick a lamppost outside the Kremlin for Putin.  

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Putin grants Russian citizenship to US whistle-blower Edward Snowden

Kremlin gave Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor, temporary asylum status in 2013
News
1 day ago

US to Russia: expect ‘catastrophic consequences’ if nuclear weapons used in Ukraine

President Putin recently threatened that Russia would use any weapons to defend its territory. The US has warned Russia of ‘crossing the line’ with ...
World
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mmusi Maimane: the ultimate ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Not all agriculture colleges are ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Lessons from the pound’s punishment
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CARTOON: Mother Russia
Opinion
5.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Know thyself, Mr President, ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.