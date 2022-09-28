LETTER: Get your facts right, Mr Cunningham!

In the Gulf of Mexico, 11% of the Gulf’s total were shut-in due to Hurricane Ian
The biggest effect of cryptocurrency is likely to come from the steadily increasing acceptance of its function as a decentralised solution
Forensic report finds little done to establish whether projects were necessary and payments were made without checking on their progress
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
Oil company makes first acquisition of a power firm on the continent
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
Any deliberate disruption to the bloc’s energy infrastructure will meet a ‘robust and united response’, top diplomat quoted as saying
Broos laments PSL failure to organise meetings
John Fraser talks to the ‘green bank’ executive at Bellagio in Illovo about green initiatives at Nedbank and transformation
James Cunningham’s letter failed to match the status of a respectful newspaper (“Did Cuban missile crisis delay the inevitable?”, September 23).
First of all, let be it known that the Cuban missile crisis broke out in 1962, not 1963. Captain second rank Vasili Arkhipov, credited with the salvation of the world, was in fact chief of staff of the 69th submarine brigade and the B59’s senior officer, not its “second-in-command”.
The rest of the “expertise” splashed on the readers of Business Day was characterised by the same “degree of approximation”, which is understandable since Mr Cunningham is apparently so busy writing to all sorts of SA newspapers that he has no time to properly study the issues he writes about.
In keeping with recent propaganda trends, the author accuses Russia of “nuclear threats” in yet another distortion of President Vladimir Putin’s message by mainstream media. In fact, the sequence is exactly the opposite: it is high-ranking officials of the leading Nato countries who publicly admitted using nuclear weapons against Russia. What President Putin said was merely a reaction to it.
Why begin from the end? Why not tell about then French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who as long ago as February 25 said “Vladimir Putin must also understand that the Atlantic alliance is a nuclear alliance”? Why not mention reckless British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who in August openly declared herself ready to use nukes against Russia? This format does not allow us to provide the full list, but Mr Cunningham himself suggested staging a “pre-emptive strike” against our country!
We also urge the author, who cited the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings in his letter, to remember which country did that. It was not Russia. To date, the US remains the only country in human history to ever use nuclear weapons, and moreover to use them against civilians.
Alexander Arefiev, Press attaché, embassy of Russia
LETTER: Get your facts right, Mr Cunningham!
Did Cuban missile crisis delay the inevitable?
