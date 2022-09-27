LETTER: Is Avery aware of Presidential Climate Commission?

Spectre of a deeper global economic slowdown, and possibly even recession, keeps keep investors on edge
Michael Avery’s most recent Badger column refers ("Let’s settle the baseload debate once and for all”, September 25).
I have learnt through multiple attempts that people who invoke the notion of “baseload plants” to advance vested interests in the energy incumbency, and specifically our electricity supply industry, are not inclined to debate — something that requires not only a willingness to consider that one might be mistaken, but also real listening skills.
However, it appears Avery may not be aware that there is a forum where such issues are currently under consideration: a series of energy dialogues being convened by the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), which is tasked with developing recommendations to the president and the cabinet regarding SA’s “energy mix”, and the relative merits of our many and plentiful primary energy resource options, particularly for the purpose of generating more electricity. SA is so well endowed that we are somewhat spoiled for choice — an ideal situation for holistic consideration of the system value of competing resource and technology options.
The presentation-heavy sessions have so far fallen somewhat short of real dialogue, but it is encouraging that most inputs embrace the understanding that the pros and cons of all electricity generation options (as well as demand-side management) should be assessed for the value they offer within the electricity system as a whole — both as is and as it needs to become. This starts with electrical engineering issues such as flexibility, frequency modulation and positioning within the grid, but we also need a system that is more democratic, less polluting, more affordable, less water-guzzling, more supportive of localisation and less vulnerable to global energy markets and local rent-seekers.
Given our government’s aversion to undertaking real integrated energy planning, as provided for in the 1998 policy and the 2008 Energy Act, you might find that the PCC process is the closest we’ll get to the kind of debate you call for. There are two dialogues still to come, while recording of previous are available on the PPC website.
Richard WorthingtonVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
MICHAEL AVERY: Let’s settle the baseload debate once and for all
