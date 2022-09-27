×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Is Avery aware of Presidential Climate Commission?

Writer might find the PCC process is the closest we’ll get to the kind of debate he wants on SA's energy future

27 September 2022 - 19:34
Picture: SIMON MATHEBULA
Picture: SIMON MATHEBULA

Michael Avery’s most recent Badger column refers ("Let’s settle the baseload debate once and for all”, September 25).

I have learnt through multiple attempts that people who invoke the notion of “baseload plants” to advance vested interests in the energy incumbency, and specifically our electricity supply industry, are not inclined to debate — something that requires not only a willingness to consider that one might be mistaken, but also real listening skills.

However, it appears Avery may not be aware that there is a forum where such issues are currently under consideration: a series of energy dialogues being convened by the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), which is tasked with developing recommendations to the president and the cabinet regarding SA’s “energy mix”, and the relative merits of our many and plentiful primary energy resource options, particularly for the purpose of generating more electricity. SA is so well endowed that we are somewhat spoiled for choice — an ideal situation for holistic consideration of the system value of competing resource and technology options.

The presentation-heavy sessions have so far fallen somewhat short of real dialogue, but it is encouraging that most inputs embrace the understanding that the pros and cons of all electricity generation options (as well as demand-side management) should be assessed for the value they offer within the electricity system as a whole — both as is and as it needs to become. This starts with electrical engineering issues such as flexibility, frequency modulation and positioning within the grid, but we also need a system that is more democratic, less polluting, more affordable, less water-guzzling, more supportive of localisation and less vulnerable to global energy markets and local rent-seekers.

Given our government’s aversion to undertaking real integrated energy planning, as provided for in the 1998 policy and the 2008 Energy Act, you might find that the PCC process is the closest we’ll get to the kind of debate you call for. There are two dialogues still to come, while recording of previous are available on the PPC website.

Richard Worthington
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

MICHAEL AVERY: Let’s settle the baseload debate once and for all

The power crisis is not about belief: it is about science
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: From Russia with Love for Referendums: ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa feels the heat of angry ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Fears of SA’s demise are ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: ANC’s cognitive dissonance
Opinion
5.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: La Niña cuatro tops ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Cabinet approves just transition plan

National

GRAY MAGUIRE: Mantashe’s Orwellian doublespeak about just transition is ...

Opinion / Columnists

Old Mutual Investment joins Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative

Companies / Financial Services

Finance of R300bn needed over 30 years for just transition, says climate report

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.