Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why the queen survived and the National Party did not

Bad manners or not, she saw history unfolding

26 September 2022 - 13:45
Britain's Queen Elizabeth waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral Castle, Scotland on September 6 2022. File Picture: Jane Barlow via REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral Castle, Scotland on September 6 2022. File Picture: Jane Barlow via REUTERS

Johan Koornhof’s article on him and his father being disinvited from a function by Queen Elizabeth II because his father was an SA cabinet minister refers (“The privilege of being snubbed by the queen”, September 21).

This was indeed bad manners. But perhaps she saw history unfolding and others did not. Maybe that’s why she survived 70 years on the throne and the National Party did not.

Kevin Gill
Via email

