Johan Koornhof’s article on him and his father being disinvited from a function by Queen Elizabeth II because his father was an SA cabinet minister refers (“The privilege of being snubbed by the queen”, September 21).
This was indeed bad manners. But perhaps she saw history unfolding and others did not. Maybe that’s why she survived 70 years on the throne and the National Party did not.
Kevin GillVia email
LETTER: Why the queen survived and the National Party did not
Bad manners or not, she saw history unfolding
