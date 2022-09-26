While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
Heritage Month is supposed to be a celebration. It is an opportunity for a society to reflect on its historical achievements, successes over adversities and our diverse heritage, of which SA is proud.
Heritage Month is supposed to punctuate our existence with valuable lessons and inspirational biographical stories, which are critical ingredients to creating a constructive and progressive national identity.
This is vital for a young constitutional democracy to mature and evolve beyond its liberation movement beginnings so as not to become entrapped by them.
Many believe that the collapse of education is the ANC’s greatest failure, but this is straight from the Soviet oppression manual. The degrading of heritage was allowed, because it is the very stories of liberation heroes that threaten the current ANC kleptocracy.
The ANC does not want to celebrate the people’s victory over tyranny because this highlights its own corrupt oppression and the failures to the very people it is supposed to be serving. It also highlights hopeless unemployed young people who are languishing in poverty and darkness, both ideological and Eskom-imposed.
The aims of this ANC communist government are not freedom and prosperity, but control and self-enrichment. For a caring government, heritage is important as it highlights who we are and where we are going. This is what the DA is striving for.
Wildri Peach, MPL, DA Gauteng sports, arts, culture & recreation spokesperson
LETTER: SA’s liberation heritage threatens ANC’s kleptocracy
The ruling party does not celebrate the people’s victory over tyranny, because it highlights its own corrupt oppression of the very people it is supposed to serve
