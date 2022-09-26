×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Driven towards the Cuba model

When will the penny drop?

26 September 2022 - 13:55
Picture: 123RF/

Ronald Reagan once said the most dangerous words in the English language were: “I’m from the government and I’m here to help you.” I doubt he could have picked out SA on a world map, but for us who live here inserting ANC for “government” makes a lot of sense.

The Eskom fiasco illustrates better than anything the 1950s socialist ideology that anyone wanting to make a profit is automatically an enemy of the people. We have been driven towards the Cuba model with slow and relentless momentum.

Throw in a good deal of cronyism and corruption and the outcome is inevitable. Chaos. This unfortunate road has been travelled so many times since World War 2 that one would have thought the penny might have dropped by now. Obviously not.

Bernard Benson
Parklands 

MICHAEL AVERY: Let’s settle the baseload debate once and for all

The power crisis is not about belief: it is about science
Opinion
1 day ago

‘Government is blocking a quick fix for the power crisis’

Piet le Roux, CEO of business chamber Sakeliga, says politics, ideology, vested interests and executive incapacity are blocking relatively quick and ...
Business
1 day ago
