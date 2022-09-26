While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
Ronald Reagan once said the most dangerous words in the English language were: “I’m from the government and I’m here to help you.” I doubt he could have picked out SA on a world map, but for us who live here inserting ANC for “government” makes a lot of sense.
The Eskom fiasco illustrates better than anything the 1950s socialist ideology that anyone wanting to make a profit is automatically an enemy of the people. We have been driven towards the Cuba model with slow and relentless momentum.
Throw in a good deal of cronyism and corruption and the outcome is inevitable. Chaos. This unfortunate road has been travelled so many times since World War 2 that one would have thought the penny might have dropped by now. Obviously not.
Bernard BensonParklands
LETTER: Driven towards the Cuba model
When will the penny drop?
