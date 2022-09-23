×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Truck driver doing what taxi drivers do all the time makes headlines

Reckless taxi drivers are never been brought to book in SA

23 September 2022 - 17:26
Picture Eugene Coetzee
Picture Eugene Coetzee

Surprisingly, the story of a Pongola truck driver who drove in an incorrect lane for 1.2km made headline news. Taxi drivers travelling in the incorrect lane in Johannesburg is a common, daily occurrence.

Yet such criminal behaviour fails to make any kind of news, nor in my experience have these reckless drivers ever been brought to book.

The only benefit one can derive from this is an awareness of the need to take great care on the city’s roads, for if you don’t, the city’s traffic officials, as is their wont, simply turn the other cheek.

John Spira
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

