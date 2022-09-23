LETTER: Truck driver doing what taxi drivers do all the time makes headlines

Front-month Brent and WTI contracts were down 4.03% and 5.37% respectively over the past week
Load-shedding is here to stay for the foreseeable future, but if the struggling SOE introduces a focused programme of preventive maintenance, blackouts will quickly reduce
A switch to a collective executive system would force the ANC and DA, with 48 seats each, to work together to control the municipality
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Business Day TV spoke to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management
Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas, Isaah Mhlanga and Raymond Parsons
Bedevilled by poor rail services and sporadic power supply, Madisa says the group is undeterred and looking for new opportunities
State-organised demonstrators condemned the nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini — killed by morality police — calling protesters ‘Israel’s soldiers’
Springbok hooker welcomes inclusion of veteran for clash against Argentina
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest, unions march for better pay, Russia cracks down on anti-Putin rallies, Germany's Oktoberfest resumes after two-year hiatus, Iranians protest the death of a woman in ...
Surprisingly, the story of a Pongola truck driver who drove in an incorrect lane for 1.2km made headline news. Taxi drivers travelling in the incorrect lane in Johannesburg is a common, daily occurrence.
Yet such criminal behaviour fails to make any kind of news, nor in my experience have these reckless drivers ever been brought to book.
The only benefit one can derive from this is an awareness of the need to take great care on the city’s roads, for if you don’t, the city’s traffic officials, as is their wont, simply turn the other cheek.
John SpiraJohannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Truck driver doing what taxi drivers do all the time makes headlines
Reckless taxi drivers are never been brought to book in SA
Surprisingly, the story of a Pongola truck driver who drove in an incorrect lane for 1.2km made headline news. Taxi drivers travelling in the incorrect lane in Johannesburg is a common, daily occurrence.
Yet such criminal behaviour fails to make any kind of news, nor in my experience have these reckless drivers ever been brought to book.
The only benefit one can derive from this is an awareness of the need to take great care on the city’s roads, for if you don’t, the city’s traffic officials, as is their wont, simply turn the other cheek.
John Spira
Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Old Mutual targets minibus commuters
DAVID FURLONGER: Can minibus taxis ‘democratise’ the EV revolution?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.