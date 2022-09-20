×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let’s get a united opposition

Put the country first, put your egos aside

20 September 2022 - 16:33
General election campaign posters are displayed on the road side in Pretoria in this April 18 2019 file photo. Picture: BLOOMBERG via GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS
General election campaign posters are displayed on the road side in Pretoria in this April 18 2019 file photo. Picture: BLOOMBERG via GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS

Well said, David Gant (“Opposition parties have a duty to unite and unseat the ANC”, September 19). This is exactly what SA needs.     

Our small, fragmented opposition parties cannot achieve much individually. Put the country first, put your egos aside, form a united opposition.

SA can be set on a new trajectory. 

Jane Hammond, Parktown North

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

