LETTER: Jumping through hoops to pay African creatives

Barry van Zyl and Rajneesh Narula are right to push policymakers to nurture and encourage African creatives across the continent (“African creatives can create a brighter economic future for the continent”, September 19).
Their article deals a lot with intellectual property protection, but as a creative myself there is a gaping policy hole that needs to be addressed for the benefit of creatives, businesses and all manner of entrepreneurs.
That is the sheer difficulty of getting paid as a denizen of Africa. Foreign exchange regulations, getting paid by foreigners and raising funds from overseas can be so strangling that many talented artists just give up.
I have commissioned an incredibly talented Nigerian artist a few times, but paying him required jumping through many hoops and using often complicated and costly services. Wouldn’t it be far better if Nigeria’s government was able to aid its freelancers and entrepreneurs to easily receive payment from international clients without having to resort to using costly middlemen?
In an effort to stop money laundering and monitor cash flow many governments rather strangle their budding entrepreneurs and make it incredibly difficult to get paid. Why? Shouldn’t we be encouraging local artists to make money from foreigners and bring more cash onto our shores?
Only recently has it become possible to receive payment as an author from Amazon. This should have been the case for years. And if our useless regulators were to be useful at all, they should have been negotiating with big companies like this to improve South Africans’ ease of doing business.
Kickstarter is an amazing source of crowdfunding and start-up capital, but it is not available to South Africans. Policymakers should be negotiating with these platforms to open them up for local businesses.
The government should stay out of running the economy — but regulators and policymakers can help artists and entrepreneurs by negotiating with foreign nations, regulators and companies to make life easier and better for their people. That will help far more than adding additional regulations and costly, often corrupt, subsidies.
Nicholas Woode-Smith, Cape Town
