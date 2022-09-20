×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Foreigners add to crime rate

20 September 2022 - 16:33
Illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe cross the border near Beit Bridge. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/JAMES OATWAY
Let us not confuse facts here. No-one ever said South Africans were angels incapable of committing crime, but any right-thinking person would know that it is enough for our country to have to deal with SA-born criminals. But to have criminals  coming from all corners of the world and descending on a bankrupt country is unacceptable by any standard.

Show me any country in the world that would allow exploitation of its meagre resources by gun-wielding foreigners, to the detriment of its poor citizens, and I will humbly apologise for my utterances.

I encourage illegal immigrants to do the right and noble thing — plead with your governments to create acceptable conditions in your countries so you will stop fighting the wrong people and create a future for your generations.

That is my honest advice.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa 
Midrand

