LETTER: Gautrain on different track

The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
Should it really be about promoting historically disadvantaged people or worker ownership?
Industries reject proposed increases in the Tax Laws Amendment Bill
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
It has invested $200m in US company Li-Cycle Holdings and joined forces with startup Britishvolt
There’s still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Ukrainians returning to territory abandoned by Russian forces try to find dead relatives
Lesser teams would have wilted under the pressure applied during Argentina’s fightback from a 22-6 halftime deficit, but Kolisi’s men stood firm
The panel van can be had in various sizes and configured for several purposes
Rod Lloyd’s response to Dr Seán Muller’s letter, which was in turn responding to Jesse Harber’s article on the transport-induced decline of the Johannesburg CBD, deserves comment and some correction, in particular his denial that the Gautrain was a “vanity project”, and stating that it was conceived “decades before the World Cup” (“Cape Town envious of Gautrain”, September 12).
Back then SA Railways (like Eskom and the SA Post Office) may have been a lumbering behemoth, but it had superb engineers and managers who would certainly have considered connecting Johannesburg and the south directly to Pretoria instead of relying on the historical Germiston route. It was in fact only a few years before the World Cup that the “Gautrain” was invented as a money generating project (as Lloyd must admit in the light of his opening remarks).
This was confirmed by the choice for it (against expert advice) of the standard gauge instead of the union gauge, and off-the-shelf rolling stock from abroad, which ruled out any meaningful connectivity with the existing network (this is of course is one reason it was and remains a “vanity project”, with the bulk of its revenue from the wealthy elite of Rosebank, Sandton and so on, most of them frequent flyers).
Lloyd sees the quality of urban life as being important mainly to “working people”. New Yorkers would disagree, and for many years the Johannesburg CBD and Park Station areas (then well-served by trams) were home to the intelligentsia of the land. Johannesburg was indeed a “world-class city”. Happily however, even at this point in Johannesburg’s continuing decline it is conceivable that the accolade could be restored by capital investment to ameliorate the current environment crisis due to ever-increasing road traffic, the causes of which Lloyd well describes.
Looking at a street map of Johannesburg one cannot but be struck by the logic of a rail link between Westgate and Park stations, and the fact that over the years many studies must have been made of the cost/feasibility of such a link, initially by SA Railways and more recently by the Gauteng transport department, Gautrain Agency, Prasa and so on. If the employment opportunities generated by what is pretty much a “shovel-ready” regenerative infrastructure project are taken into account it warrants rapid implementation.
Moreover, it would be spectacular and nationally important and could well serve as the centrepiece of the national government’s capital spending programme. Doubtless the World Bank/IMF would be sympathetic. Costs could be minimised by running single (union gauge) lines down the centres of Sauer and Rissik streets, and consideration could be given to the modification of the track in the Park Station-Rosebank tunnel to carry Prasa trains further north.
By including the taxi industry in some ownership structure, its co-operation could conceivably be won over.
Johann Siebert Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Gautrain on different track
Rod Lloyd’s response to Dr Seán Muller’s letter, which was in turn responding to Jesse Harber’s article on the transport-induced decline of the Johannesburg CBD, deserves comment and some correction, in particular his denial that the Gautrain was a “vanity project”, and stating that it was conceived “decades before the World Cup” (“Cape Town envious of Gautrain”, September 12).
Back then SA Railways (like Eskom and the SA Post Office) may have been a lumbering behemoth, but it had superb engineers and managers who would certainly have considered connecting Johannesburg and the south directly to Pretoria instead of relying on the historical Germiston route. It was in fact only a few years before the World Cup that the “Gautrain” was invented as a money generating project (as Lloyd must admit in the light of his opening remarks).
This was confirmed by the choice for it (against expert advice) of the standard gauge instead of the union gauge, and off-the-shelf rolling stock from abroad, which ruled out any meaningful connectivity with the existing network (this is of course is one reason it was and remains a “vanity project”, with the bulk of its revenue from the wealthy elite of Rosebank, Sandton and so on, most of them frequent flyers).
Lloyd sees the quality of urban life as being important mainly to “working people”. New Yorkers would disagree, and for many years the Johannesburg CBD and Park Station areas (then well-served by trams) were home to the intelligentsia of the land. Johannesburg was indeed a “world-class city”. Happily however, even at this point in Johannesburg’s continuing decline it is conceivable that the accolade could be restored by capital investment to ameliorate the current environment crisis due to ever-increasing road traffic, the causes of which Lloyd well describes.
Looking at a street map of Johannesburg one cannot but be struck by the logic of a rail link between Westgate and Park stations, and the fact that over the years many studies must have been made of the cost/feasibility of such a link, initially by SA Railways and more recently by the Gauteng transport department, Gautrain Agency, Prasa and so on. If the employment opportunities generated by what is pretty much a “shovel-ready” regenerative infrastructure project are taken into account it warrants rapid implementation.
Moreover, it would be spectacular and nationally important and could well serve as the centrepiece of the national government’s capital spending programme. Doubtless the World Bank/IMF would be sympathetic. Costs could be minimised by running single (union gauge) lines down the centres of Sauer and Rissik streets, and consideration could be given to the modification of the track in the Park Station-Rosebank tunnel to carry Prasa trains further north.
By including the taxi industry in some ownership structure, its co-operation could conceivably be won over.
Johann Siebert
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Cape Town envious of Gautrain
ISAAH MHLANGA: Call in the plumber before the stink sets in
LETTER: Gautrain vanity project
LETTER: Electric buses are overlooked
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JESSE HARBER: Solve Gautrain’s problems, it is too important to fail
LINDA NOBAZA: Public-private partnerships might not be the answer to SA’s woes
LETTER: Politicians must listen to professional, competent transport engineers
LETTER: Civil engineers stand cynically by as public transport collapses
New Gautrain centre to help reduce driving licence backlog
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.