LETTER: Queen’s death is loss of a constant

We all get comfort and stability from constant features in our lives. During postings in foreign lands, I sensed the value of something as basic as a physical home, an address in SA, to provide a sense of belonging and consistency to my family; a place to call home.
My father, a dynamic presence in our lives, died while I was serving abroad. It was not easy to come to terms with the loss of that constant in my life, despite living my own life in a foreign country. My mother Elizabeth (Liz) remained a constant in our lives until the age of 92.
Today the people of Britain, and millions across the globe, feel the loss of a constant on the world stage, the late Queen Elizabeth II. In that context I understand the need to mourn her death and come to terms with a larger-than-life presence over seven decades. I feel that need too. You do not have to be a supporter of the monarchy, or of the UK, to sense a loss of a constant, a face known and respected across the globe.
Queen Elizabeth personified stability, dedication and loyalty throughout her reign of seven decades. The world, regardless of nationality, lost a constant, a symbol of stability and continuity over seven decades.
The late Queen Elizabeth was more than a queen. She was more than a spouse, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother. She was also a mother to her own nation and a respected figure in the Commonwealth and many other countries.
In a fast-changing world her longevity as a queen wielding so much influence across the globe is unlikely to ever be repeated. Her death marks the end of an era. In fact, she was a remnant of a bygone era. In the modern era of the global village the admiration for the pomp and ceremony that marked her reign will fade with her memory.
The global importance of the British monarchy will decrease over time and will take on a more national character, like with monarchies elsewhere. That said, Queen Elizabeth deserves all the respect and tributes that have poured out since her death. She was a remarkable human being.
Dawie JacobsSterrewag
