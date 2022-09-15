×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Here’s to a spring in the mid-term budget

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana needs to offer hope as SA looks to rebound from the devastating Covid-19 pandemic

15 September 2022 - 15:51
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Spring has sprung in the southern hemisphere. It is September, after all. There are strong winds blowing in our country, literally and figuratively. There is without a doubt a strong and latent sense of trepidation. I don’t think it can be avoided.

Many people are asking themselves whether 2023 will be a better year, since clearly 2022 has so far been an annus horribilis for many South Africans. The rising cost of living and a subdued economy are some of the causes of despair. Many South Africans are therefore looking forward to the 2022 mid-term budget speech by finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

We remember vividly the aloe plant former finance minister Tito Mboweni brandished during one of his speeches, which was characterised by austerity. Mboweni declared at the time that the plant represents hope and resilience.

Of course, we cannot forget that the Covid-19 pandemic affected the country’s revenue sources, thereby hindering Mboweni’s progress. He did not do a bad job; no-one could have foreseen what the pandemic would do to world economies, including SA.

Most South Africans, including parliamentarians, hope this mid-term budget will be better in terms of ensuring the economy moves forward post-Covid. Godongwana thus needs to emulate former minister Trevor Manuel, who handed out plums in 2003 to show the economy was bearing fruit.

We were able to survive the 2007/2008 global financial crisis thanks to our sizeable reserves. How I wish those reserves could be replenished!

We cannot ignore the elephant in the room — the contest for the  top six ANC positions come December. The economy needs to grow despite this tussle for power.  SA’s deferred dream of a better life for all cannot be delayed any longer.

Spring is after all about new beginnings and starting afresh. We expect nothing less than the fresh fruits of progress from Godongwana in his mid-term speech.

Simon Marobe

MD, Poni Global Consulting

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Godongwana wants Sasria to provide cover of R1bn again

Sasria withdrew the cover because of high reinsurance costs
National
1 day ago

Godongwana warns of intensifying risks to economy

War in Ukraine and China’s sluggish performance have ‘gravely’ affected assumptions made in the February budget, putting pressure on SA’s fiscal ...
National
2 hours ago
