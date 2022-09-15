LETTER: Here’s to a spring in the mid-term budget

Dollar and bond yields edge higher on the likelihood of a further jump in global borrowing costs, including a possible 100 basis-point US rate hike next week
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana needs to offer hope as SA looks to rebound from the devasting Covid-19 pandemic
Spring has sprung in the southern hemisphere. It is September, after all. There are strong winds blowing in our country, literally and figuratively. There is without a doubt a strong and latent sense of trepidation. I don’t think it can be avoided.
Many people are asking themselves whether 2023 will be a better year, since clearly 2022 has so far been an annus horribilis for many South Africans. The rising cost of living and a subdued economy are some of the causes of despair. Many South Africans are therefore looking forward to the 2022 mid-term budget speech by finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
We remember vividly the aloe plant former finance minister Tito Mboweni brandished during one of his speeches, which was characterised by austerity. Mboweni declared at the time that the plant represents hope and resilience.
Of course, we cannot forget that the Covid-19 pandemic affected the country’s revenue sources, thereby hindering Mboweni’s progress. He did not do a bad job; no-one could have foreseen what the pandemic would do to world economies, including SA.
Most South Africans, including parliamentarians, hope this mid-term budget will be better in terms of ensuring the economy moves forward post-Covid. Godongwana thus needs to emulate former minister Trevor Manuel, who handed out plums in 2003 to show the economy was bearing fruit.
We were able to survive the 2007/2008 global financial crisis thanks to our sizeable reserves. How I wish those reserves could be replenished!
We cannot ignore the elephant in the room — the contest for the top six ANC positions come December. The economy needs to grow despite this tussle for power. SA’s deferred dream of a better life for all cannot be delayed any longer.
Spring is after all about new beginnings and starting afresh. We expect nothing less than the fresh fruits of progress from Godongwana in his mid-term speech.
Simon Marobe
MD, Poni Global Consulting
LETTER: Here’s to a spring in the mid-term budget
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana needs to offer hope as SA looks to rebound from the devastating Covid-19 pandemic
