Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trustees must be held responsible for losses incurred

The gambling with the savings of state pensioners and workers for retirement has been going on for years, despite warnings

13 September 2022 - 16:51
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT

I refer to Joe Kleinhans’s letter (“State abuses pension funds,” September 12). The situation is indeed serious. The gambling with the savings of state pensioners and workers for a peaceful retirement has been going on for years, despite warnings and objections by the Association for Monitoring and Advocacy of Government Pensions.

In October 2017, 30% of unlisted investments (Isibaya) were “underperforming”. During 2021 it amounted to 43.4%. It is unthinkable that the Government Employees Pension Fund could now increase it to 25% of its investments. That is 25% of R2.3-trillion.

These investments are taking place contrary to the provisions of the relevant pension law of 1996. Should these investments not be made with a view to, and reasonable expectation of, sustaining and building the pension fund?

The question now is what is being done by the authorities? Parliament’s standing committees on finance and public accounts should surely be interested. And where are the unions?  Are they not supposed to look after the interests of their members?

Has the time not arrived for the trustees to be held responsible for the losses incurred? In the meantime an urgent court order may be required.

Adamus P Stemmet
Durbanville

