LETTER: Trustees must be held responsible for losses incurred

Dollar flirts with longest losing streak in a year as traders await release of US CPI data that is expected to show inflation is abating
Support has stabilised, underpinned by some growth among black voters and a marginal decline among whites, with its brand as a party of clean and efficient governance likely to remain the cornerstone ...
Hesto Harnesses facility to manufacture and supply wiring harnesses and instrument clusters to local carmakers
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
The spillover is likely to intensify as temperatures drop and households require heating
The mining sector was hit by load-shedding, the effects of logistical constraints and higher production costs
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
President urges the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems to back the advance
After the seventh game of the season the 1-0 defeat to Sundowns proves too much for chair Mpengesi
His movies broke with the established conventions of French cinema in 1960 and helped start a new way of filmmaking
I refer to Joe Kleinhans’s letter (“State abuses pension funds,” September 12). The situation is indeed serious. The gambling with the savings of state pensioners and workers for a peaceful retirement has been going on for years, despite warnings and objections by the Association for Monitoring and Advocacy of Government Pensions.
In October 2017, 30% of unlisted investments (Isibaya) were “underperforming”. During 2021 it amounted to 43.4%. It is unthinkable that the Government Employees Pension Fund could now increase it to 25% of its investments. That is 25% of R2.3-trillion.
These investments are taking place contrary to the provisions of the relevant pension law of 1996. Should these investments not be made with a view to, and reasonable expectation of, sustaining and building the pension fund?
The question now is what is being done by the authorities? Parliament’s standing committees on finance and public accounts should surely be interested. And where are the unions? Are they not supposed to look after the interests of their members?
Has the time not arrived for the trustees to be held responsible for the losses incurred? In the meantime an urgent court order may be required.
Adamus P StemmetDurbanville
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Trustees must be held responsible for losses incurred
The gambling with the savings of state pensioners and workers for retirement has been going on for years, despite warnings
I refer to Joe Kleinhans’s letter (“State abuses pension funds,” September 12). The situation is indeed serious. The gambling with the savings of state pensioners and workers for a peaceful retirement has been going on for years, despite warnings and objections by the Association for Monitoring and Advocacy of Government Pensions.
In October 2017, 30% of unlisted investments (Isibaya) were “underperforming”. During 2021 it amounted to 43.4%. It is unthinkable that the Government Employees Pension Fund could now increase it to 25% of its investments. That is 25% of R2.3-trillion.
These investments are taking place contrary to the provisions of the relevant pension law of 1996. Should these investments not be made with a view to, and reasonable expectation of, sustaining and building the pension fund?
The question now is what is being done by the authorities? Parliament’s standing committees on finance and public accounts should surely be interested. And where are the unions? Are they not supposed to look after the interests of their members?
Has the time not arrived for the trustees to be held responsible for the losses incurred? In the meantime an urgent court order may be required.
Adamus P Stemmet
Durbanville
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
PETER DACHS: Why a wealth tax won’t work in SA
Health Squared granted leave to apply to wind up its business
Trustees unhappy with R80m sale of Ubank to African Bank
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: State abuses pension funds
Firing of PIC finance chief was unfair, CCMA says
UIF and Compensation Fund halt new investments in unlisted assets
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.