LETTER: Growth is not possible in these circumstances

Oil prices may rebound towards the end of 2022 as supply is expected to tighten further when a EU embargo on Russian oil takes effect in December
The rail system has linked Pretoria and Johannesburg and bodes well for further networks in Gauteng
Tyres worth R5.7bn were imported into SA between August 2020 and July 2021, with 47% of that coming from China
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
Social media platform’s shares fall a day before shareholder vote
Afrimat index rose 2.4% from the first quarter of the year amid a 4.1% increase in the value added to the economy
Queen Elizabeth’s family will take part in a vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral, where her coffin will lie before being flown to London on Tuesday
Batting line-up lacks experience, says captain
We take an in-depth look at how different players in the art landscape have evolved amid a disruptive few years and how they are reimagining themselves for the future
You don’t need to be an economist to know that we are in deep trouble, and that growth is a pipe dream under current circumstances.
First, as the last quarter showed, as if it wasn’t already obvious, no economy can grow or even be stable with the extent of load-shedding we have. That alone should concentrate government on that one priority above all others, since guaranteed power is a necessary condition for growth.
Second, no supply-side initiatives will succeed without business confidence, meaning confidence in the honesty, ability, certainty and intent of policymakers, and my guess is that confidence is absent in all those categories, especially since policy is led by ideology, not reason, experience or fact.
Third, no amount of growth that could reasonably be anticipated, even with everything else in place, will make a serious dent in unemployment, since such growth is unlikely to come from labour-intensive sectors, given labour law and the attitude of organised labour.
Sydney KayeCape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Growth is not possible in these circumstances
No economy can even be stable with the extent of load-shedding we have
You don’t need to be an economist to know that we are in deep trouble, and that growth is a pipe dream under current circumstances.
First, as the last quarter showed, as if it wasn’t already obvious, no economy can grow or even be stable with the extent of load-shedding we have. That alone should concentrate government on that one priority above all others, since guaranteed power is a necessary condition for growth.
Second, no supply-side initiatives will succeed without business confidence, meaning confidence in the honesty, ability, certainty and intent of policymakers, and my guess is that confidence is absent in all those categories, especially since policy is led by ideology, not reason, experience or fact.
Third, no amount of growth that could reasonably be anticipated, even with everything else in place, will make a serious dent in unemployment, since such growth is unlikely to come from labour-intensive sectors, given labour law and the attitude of organised labour.
Sydney Kaye
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Uncertainty as global economic shift takes hold
Unblocking logistics bottlenecks vital for SA’s economy
Together, government and business can turn the economy around, says Adrian Gore
Greylisting ‘would be worse than a downgrade’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.