Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Growth is not possible in these circumstances

No economy can even be stable with the extent of load-shedding we have

12 September 2022 - 15:20
Picture: REUTERS

You don’t need to be an economist to know that we are in deep trouble, and that growth is a pipe dream under current circumstances.

First, as the last quarter showed, as if it wasn’t already obvious, no economy can grow or even be stable with the extent of load-shedding we have. That alone should concentrate government on that one priority above all others, since guaranteed power is a necessary condition for growth.

Second, no supply-side initiatives will succeed without business  confidence, meaning confidence in the honesty, ability, certainty and intent of policymakers, and my guess is that confidence is absent in all those categories, especially since policy is led by ideology, not reason, experience or fact.

Third, no amount of growth that could reasonably be anticipated, even with everything else in place, will make a serious dent in unemployment, since such growth is unlikely to come from labour-intensive sectors, given labour law and the attitude of organised labour.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

