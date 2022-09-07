×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Brake on job creation

07 September 2022 - 15:35
Picture: REUTERS
Extending wage agreements to nonparties is one of the most dangerous weapons contributing to the early demise of our economy (“Steel and engineering stakeholders want pay hike extended to nonparties”, September 5).

It is clear that nonparties, especially small businesses, cannot compete with the large businesses that control wage negotiations. Unsustainable increases lead to bankruptcies and even those that do survive stop further employment. 

The whole concept is certainly not democratic and acts as a handbrake on job creation. This amounts to big business and the big trade union umbrella bodies setting wage levels with small businesses having no say at all.

In reality, small businesses in SA employ a lot more people than big businesses, and are the only hope for job creation. We have a system that is doing everything it can to stifle job creation.

It is time to get rid of the current political leadership and replace it with one that will deregulate to ensure businesses not only survive but thrive.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

Economists dial back full-year forecasts after GDP shrinks 0.7%

Contraction driven by power cuts, floods and strikes erodes first-quarter growth
Economy
21 hours ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Patel’s move to allow small business co-operation is on the money

The interventions could give these firms a chance to grow in sectors dominated by large firms and anticompetitive SOEs
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Own goals shrink SA’s economy in the second quarter

The damage was done by load-shedding, which hit manufacturing hardest, and Transnet, which cannot get trains to run to the ports
Opinion
11 hours ago
