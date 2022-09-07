LETTER: Brake on job creation

Moscow threatens to stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed on its products
Stocks have been the most visible source of defiance as the Bank has tried to curb demand to tame the highest inflation rates in four decades
Party dismisses claims that branches have been instructed to support Zweli Mkhize
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
The funds will exclude certain categories such as gambling, adult entertainment and chemical weapons
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
CEO in subcontinent’s Silicon Valley forced to ride to work on a tractor
Before the Aussie’s defection, the cast mostly looked like has-beens
The names touted as possible replacements for the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton have demonstrated the impact and relevance necessary to build on his legacy
Extending wage agreements to nonparties is one of the most dangerous weapons contributing to the early demise of our economy (“Steel and engineering stakeholders want pay hike extended to nonparties”, September 5).
It is clear that nonparties, especially small businesses, cannot compete with the large businesses that control wage negotiations. Unsustainable increases lead to bankruptcies and even those that do survive stop further employment.
The whole concept is certainly not democratic and acts as a handbrake on job creation. This amounts to big business and the big trade union umbrella bodies setting wage levels with small businesses having no say at all.
In reality, small businesses in SA employ a lot more people than big businesses, and are the only hope for job creation. We have a system that is doing everything it can to stifle job creation.
It is time to get rid of the current political leadership and replace it with one that will deregulate to ensure businesses not only survive but thrive.
Michael Bagraim, MPDA deputy shadow employment & labour minister
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Brake on job creation
Extending wage agreements to nonparties is one of the most dangerous weapons contributing to the early demise of our economy (“Steel and engineering stakeholders want pay hike extended to nonparties”, September 5).
It is clear that nonparties, especially small businesses, cannot compete with the large businesses that control wage negotiations. Unsustainable increases lead to bankruptcies and even those that do survive stop further employment.
The whole concept is certainly not democratic and acts as a handbrake on job creation. This amounts to big business and the big trade union umbrella bodies setting wage levels with small businesses having no say at all.
In reality, small businesses in SA employ a lot more people than big businesses, and are the only hope for job creation. We have a system that is doing everything it can to stifle job creation.
It is time to get rid of the current political leadership and replace it with one that will deregulate to ensure businesses not only survive but thrive.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Economists dial back full-year forecasts after GDP shrinks 0.7%
JOHN DLUDLU: Patel’s move to allow small business co-operation is on the money
EDITORIAL: Own goals shrink SA’s economy in the second quarter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
UIF and Compensation Fund halt new investments in unlisted assets
BRIAN KANTOR: More welfare, less work — an unsurprising relationship
DUMA GQUBULE: Basic income grant is coming — applying for it should be made easy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.